NFL Season Predictions and Super Bowl Picks from Sports Illustrated's NFL Team Writers
Kristian Dyer
On Wednesday, New York Jets head coach Adam Gase said his team was ready to surprise some people. Well, a resurgent Jets team would surprise nearly the entirety of the SportsIllustrated.com team publishing community.
In an annual poll of 18 NFL team publishers and writers that make up part of the NFL community at SportsIllustrated.com, the Jets were picked to finish bottom of the AFC East. Of the 18 votes cast, the Jets generated 16 votes for fourth place.
Full disclosure, Sports Illustrated’s Jets Country senior writer Kristian Dyer picked the Jets to go 6-10 and finish in third place. He said this sets the team up for some momentum heading into an all-important offseason in 2021 that could set them up to be playoff contenders.
A look at how the NFL community voted when it comes to the Jets and the rest of the NFL:
AFC East
Buffalo 16-2-0-0 20 points
New England 2-14-2-0 36 points
Miami 0-2-14-2 54 points
N.Y. Jets 0-0-2-16 68 points
AFC North
Baltimore 15-3-0-0 21 points
Pittsburgh 3-12-3-0 36 points
Cleveland 0-3-15-0 51 points
Cincinnati 0-0-0-18 72 points
AFC South
Tennessee 6-8-4-0 34 points
Indianapolis 6-6-6-0 36 points
Houston 6-4-8-0 38 points
Jacksonville 0-0-0-18 72 points
AFC West
Kansas City 18-0-0-0 18 points
Las Vegas 0-9-3-6 51 points
L.A. Chargers 0-4-10-4 54 points
Denver 0-5-5-8 57 points
NFC East
Dallas 15-3-0-0 21 points
Philadelphia 3-15-0-0 33 points
N.Y. Giants 0-0-15-3 57 points
Washington 0-0-3-15 69 points
NFC North
Green Bay 12-6-0-0 24 points
Minnesota 6-11-1-0 31 points
Chicago 0-1-10-7 60 points
Detroit 0-0-7-11 65 points
NFC South
New Orleans 13-5-0-0 23 points
Tampa Bay 5-13-0-0 31 points
Atlanta 0-0-17-1 55 points
Carolina 0-0-1-17 71 points
NFC West
San Francisco 11-4-3-0 28 points
Seattle 4-13-1-0 33 points
L.A. Rams 2-0-9-7 57 points
Arizona 1-1-5-11 62 points
SUPER BOWL
AFC participants
Kansas City 8
Baltimore 7
Indianapolis 1
Pittsburgh 1
Tennessee 1
NFC participants
New Orleans 9
Tampa Bay 5
Dallas 2
San Francisco 2
Super Bowl winner
Kansas City 5
New Orleans 4
Tampa Bay 4
Baltimore 2
Dallas 1
Pittsburgh 1
San Francisco 1