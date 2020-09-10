SI.com
NFL Season Predictions and Super Bowl Picks from Sports Illustrated's NFL Team Writers

Kristian Dyer

On Wednesday, New York Jets head coach Adam Gase said his team was ready to surprise some people. Well, a resurgent Jets team would surprise nearly the entirety of the SportsIllustrated.com team publishing community.

In an annual poll of 18 NFL team publishers and writers that make up part of the NFL community at SportsIllustrated.com, the Jets were picked to finish bottom of the AFC East. Of the 18 votes cast, the Jets generated 16 votes for fourth place.

Full disclosure, Sports Illustrated’s Jets Country senior writer Kristian Dyer picked the Jets to go 6-10 and finish in third place. He said this sets the team up for some momentum heading into an all-important offseason in 2021 that could set them up to be playoff contenders.

A look at how the NFL community voted when it comes to the Jets and the rest of the NFL:

AFC East

Buffalo 16-2-0-0 20 points 

New England 2-14-2-0 36 points

Miami 0-2-14-2 54 points

N.Y. Jets 0-0-2-16 68 points

AFC North

Baltimore 15-3-0-0 21 points

Pittsburgh 3-12-3-0 36 points

Cleveland 0-3-15-0 51 points

Cincinnati 0-0-0-18 72 points

AFC South

Tennessee 6-8-4-0 34 points

Indianapolis 6-6-6-0 36 points

Houston 6-4-8-0 38 points

Jacksonville 0-0-0-18 72 points

AFC West

Kansas City 18-0-0-0 18 points

Las Vegas 0-9-3-6 51 points

L.A. Chargers 0-4-10-4 54 points

Denver 0-5-5-8 57 points

NFC East

Dallas 15-3-0-0 21 points

Philadelphia 3-15-0-0 33 points

N.Y. Giants 0-0-15-3 57 points

Washington 0-0-3-15 69 points

NFC North

Green Bay 12-6-0-0 24 points

Minnesota 6-11-1-0 31 points

Chicago 0-1-10-7 60 points

Detroit 0-0-7-11 65 points

NFC South 

New Orleans 13-5-0-0 23 points

Tampa Bay 5-13-0-0 31 points

Atlanta 0-0-17-1 55 points

Carolina 0-0-1-17 71 points

NFC West 

San Francisco 11-4-3-0 28 points

Seattle 4-13-1-0 33 points

L.A. Rams 2-0-9-7 57 points

Arizona 1-1-5-11 62 points

SUPER BOWL

AFC participants

Kansas City 8

Baltimore 7

Indianapolis 1

Pittsburgh 1

Tennessee 1

NFC participants 

New Orleans 9

Tampa Bay 5

Dallas 2

San Francisco 2

Super Bowl winner 

Kansas City 5

New Orleans 4

Tampa Bay 4

Baltimore 2

Dallas 1

Pittsburgh 1

San Francisco 1

