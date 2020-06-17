New Jersey governor Phil Murphy excited about the prospect of the NFL, sports returning this fall

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is eager to see the NFL back this fall, the self-proclaimed sports nut This is eager to get sports up and running in a state that was hit hard by COVID-19.

This past Sunday, New Jersey reported 222 new coronavirus cases, a number that backs up the prevailing mentality that the tide has turned in the battle against the deadly pandemic. It is encouraging data when considering that a little over two months ago, on April 15, 4,287 cases were reported, the second highest number that state has seen since the pandemic started. New Jersey is the most densely populated state in the country and as such, is susceptible to the spread of infectious diseases.

As such, he is pleased by the numbers trending down over the span of two months.

Murphy is in a very unique position as a sports fan but also as an elected official. Not only is he the governor of an influential state that was hit hard by the pandemic (New Jersey had the second-highest COVID-19 infection rate as well as number of deaths in the country), but Murphy is also actively involved in professional sports. He and his wife are part owners of Sky Blue, the NWSL team that plays their home games at Red Bull Arena in Harrison.

New Jersey is home to a number of sports teams, none more visible than the two NFL franchises. Both the New York Giants and the New York Jets call MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford home. Both teams also have their practice facilities in the state as well (the Giants at the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford and the Jets in Florham Park).

“I would love that, I’m a huge sports fan. Jersey is a sports mecca and we have the whole rainbow of sports, everything, women’s and men’s…girls and boys,” Murphy told SportsIllustrated.com.

“I would love nothing more than to responsibly get sports up and running at all levels by the way. As of June 22, we’re going to allow youth sports to begin with non-contact training. At all levels it will help for the sheer fun of it to get some semblance of normalcy in our lives for all the above reasons. For the passion, I can’t wait to do it responsibly. We have to do things based off what the data is telling us but I’d love to see us in the full swing of sports.”

During his conversation, Murphy praised the ownership of the Giants and the Jets for their responsiveness to this most unique situation. As he preaches caution and understanding as to how things will be opened up in the world of sports, the governor acknowledged his excitement to see sports return. He’s a huge soccer fan, not a shock given his involvement with the Sky Blue women’s soccer team. He’s been watching the German soccer league, the Bundesliga, on television to satisfy his sports itch.

The Bundesliga returned several weeks ago to no fans inside stadiums. Social distancing is prevalent, in particular in the bench areas where substitutes and coaches are spaced out.

He said the new normal at MetLife Stadium this fall could see reduced capacity and limited seating done in a way to abide by social distancing standards. In addition, he thinks there could be the presence of hand sanitizer stations and temperature checks as a possibility before entering the stadium although “testing is probably a bridge too far right now.”

On the field, he is pleased with the communication between his office and the number of teams across all leagues that call New Jersey home.

“We have the Jets and the Giants, Sky Blue, Red Bulls, the 76ers are headquartered in Camden. The Flyers practice in Vineland. So we’ve been in touch with all these as well as for instance, we had a call with the athletic director and the coaches at Rutgers the other day,” Murphy said. “We’re all going back and forth. What we’re encouraging teams to do – and they’ve been great by the way- is to send us your protocols and we’ll look them through them and have an exchange with you in terms of limiting the number of folks at one time, social distancing and hygiene standards. So far so good. I can’t predict what a game will look like. I was just watching the Bundesliga while working, they’re playing games, and they’re up against each other. I think what we need is a rigorous testing machine above all things.”