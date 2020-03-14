JetsCountry
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

Podcast: Gary Myers & Seth Everett discuss New York New York Jets, NFL free agency + NFL Draft

Seth Everett

As the New York Jets approach free agency, SportsIllustrated.com’s Seth Everett sat down with Gary Myers, the manager of Sports Illustrated’s NFL team sites. In this first installment of the podcast, the two discuss the state of the team as the free agency period begins. 

In addition to his work here at SI, Myers has been covering the NFL since 1978 and appears regularly on WFAN in New York and was an analyst on the YES Network’s This Week in Football. 

In the podcast, Myers explains how the free agency period works hand in hand with the draft, and even though the draft is six weeks away, the Jets need a plan for the No. 11 pick so they know what positions to target in free agency. 

Listen to the podcast here: Gary Myers and Seth Everett discuss New York Jets free agency.

And of course, this all is predicated on how much they want to spend in each position, given the multiple needs for this team.  We also discuss how NFL free agency will be at the center of the sports world after the NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, and all other organized sports have shut down due to COVID-19. 

Here is the NFL Calendar of events, subject to change as much as everything in sports is at the present time: 

 

March 16 - Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players before 11:59 a.m. EDT. 

 

March 18 - Free agency, trading periods begin, 4 p.m. EDT. 

 

April 17 - Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets. 

 

April 23-25 - NFL Draft, Las Vegas. 

 

May 19 - Spring owners meeting, Marina del Rey, California. 

 

Late July - Training camps open. 

 

Aug. 6 - Hall of Fame game, Canton, OH. 

 

Aug. 8 - Hall of Fame inductions, Canton, OH. 

 

Sept. 5 - Final roster cutdown to 53. 

 

Sept. 10 - Kickoff game to open regular season. 

 

Sept. 13 - First full regular-season schedule.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The New York Jets are (reportedly) set to cut Trumaine Johnson. What is the salary cap impact of this decision?

Kristian Dyer

Former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Ron Jaworski likes Sam Darnold:

Kristian Dyer

One to watch on Day 2:

Kristian Dyer

The Lets biggest star talks contract extension:

Kristian Dyer

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/30/sports/todd-bowles-jets-patriots.html And that's the end of Todd…

Chris Mascaro

Name to watch for the Jets in the NFL Draft:

Kristian Dyer

Cesar Ruiz could play guard or center. The Jets need both:

Kristian Dyer

Keep an eye on this FCS prospect who met with the Jets:

Kristian Dyer

It is go time for the New York Jets:

Kristian Dyer

The New York Jets could be ready to go atop the AFC East if Tom Brady leaves the New England Patriots:

Kristian Dyer