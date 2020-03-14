As the New York Jets approach free agency, SportsIllustrated.com’s Seth Everett sat down with Gary Myers, the manager of Sports Illustrated’s NFL team sites. In this first installment of the podcast, the two discuss the state of the team as the free agency period begins.

In addition to his work here at SI, Myers has been covering the NFL since 1978 and appears regularly on WFAN in New York and was an analyst on the YES Network’s This Week in Football.

In the podcast, Myers explains how the free agency period works hand in hand with the draft, and even though the draft is six weeks away, the Jets need a plan for the No. 11 pick so they know what positions to target in free agency.

Listen to the podcast here: Gary Myers and Seth Everett discuss New York Jets free agency.

And of course, this all is predicated on how much they want to spend in each position, given the multiple needs for this team. We also discuss how NFL free agency will be at the center of the sports world after the NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS, and all other organized sports have shut down due to COVID-19.

Here is the NFL Calendar of events, subject to change as much as everything in sports is at the present time:

March 16 - Deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players before 11:59 a.m. EDT.

March 18 - Free agency, trading periods begin, 4 p.m. EDT.

April 17 - Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 23-25 - NFL Draft, Las Vegas.

May 19 - Spring owners meeting, Marina del Rey, California.

Late July - Training camps open.

Aug. 6 - Hall of Fame game, Canton, OH.

Aug. 8 - Hall of Fame inductions, Canton, OH.

Sept. 5 - Final roster cutdown to 53.

Sept. 10 - Kickoff game to open regular season.

Sept. 13 - First full regular-season schedule.