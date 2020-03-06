Late Thursday night, New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was arrested by Port Authority Police for allegedly possessing a gun at LaGuardia Airport, according to Port Authority officials.

According to reports, Williams was trying to get on a plane out of town when he was taken into custody at 9:15 P.M. for criminal possession of a weapon, according to a Port Authority spokesperson. He was allegedly carrying a Glock 19 pistol.

It is unclear if he was trying to take the gun actually onto the plane.

Officials said Williams, 22, had a permit for the weapon, but it was licensed in Alabama, where he played his college football. Under New York law, it is generally only legal to carry a concealed weapon in the state if it has a New York license.

Drafted by the Jets in 2019 with the No. 3 overall pick, Williams is represented by agent Nicole Lynn. Earlier Thursday Lynn, an agent for Young Money APAA Sports tweeted that half of the players represented by the agency were heading to Mexico for an unspecified event. It is unclear if Williams was heading to that event at the time of his arrest.

He isn’t the first Jets first-round pick to run into legal trouble. Sheldon Richardson was charged with resisting arrest and multiple traffic violations after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase in Missouri back in July, 2015. Former Jets defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson was arrested earlier this week by New Jersey State Police and charged with DWI, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Last season, Williams had 15 tackles and 2.5 sacks for the Jets as a rookie.

This article was written by new contributor Seth Everett.