Quinnen Williams on Rebounding in 2020 to 'Become a Dominant Person in the NFL'

Quinnen Williams says he’s back, the last year’s first round pick of the New York Jets talking up his new look and brimming with confidence for a bounce-back season in 2020.

As a rookie, last season was a difficult one for Williams, adjusting to a nose tackle position where the dirty work involved in taking on multiple blockers and pushing back the pocket often overshadows the statistical output. The third overall pick had a solid season but it was lacking the big output many fans and those in the media expected from such a high draft pick. Saying “I got my confidence back,” Williams said this training camp is a night and day difference from last year as a rookie.

“I just feel it, I’m in great shape. In great condition. I got my body far down,” Williams said on Wednesday in a virtual conference call with the media

“I’m rocking and rolling. I feel like myself being that person they drafted me to be here to be. I feel like I’m coming into that person, to become a dominant person in the NFL.”

Williams won the Outland Trophy at Alabama in 2018 as the nation’s top interior lineman. As a rookie, he had 28 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a fumble recovery and a pass defended in 13 games. The numbers weren’t big but for head coach Adam Gase, the impact goes beyond tackles and sacks for Williams, as is so often the case for those who play in the interior.

“The biggest thing I just keep looking for with him, is how disruptive can you be, within the system doing your job but at the same time, making the offensive lineman think about you pre-snap of hey this guy can off the ball and penetrate, and that’s going to ruin this run this side or back side,” Gase said on Wednesday.

“I think once again, it is second year in the system, you’ve already been through a training camp, knows what to expect. Everything is just going to keep getting quicker for him. With him learning from the guys he has in that room, that’s valuable because he’s learning the shortcuts – our guys are really good at knowing run/pass stances, when he’s going to cut me off, when they’re coming at me. Those guys up front do a great job of understanding that and that gives us an advantage. I think really now it is taking that athletic ability, that strength and applying it all.

“He knew, Hey, I’m going to do my job, keep working on my technique. I’m going to try to keep doing what I’m being asked to do and keep getting better at the same. That’s all you can do. Expectations of being the third pick in the draft is irrelevant. Once you get here, we don’t care. We want you to do what we’re asking you to do which is play team defense and then we need everything you get. I think the longer he plays, the more plays he’s going to make and the more effective he’s going to be.”

Gase credited veteran nose tackle Steve McLendon for helping to groom and develop Williams. In particular, Gase said that when Williams went through the inevitable frustrations associated with being a rookie, that McLendon “was knocking that out before any of us ever saw it.”