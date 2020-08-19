On gun arrest, Quinnen Williams disappointed with 'negative energy' as he's focused on season

New York Jets defensive end Quinnen Williams spoke to reporters Wednesday, the first time he has talked to the media since being arrested in March.

While the arrest was certainly a big moment in the Jets offseason and it has been an issue in Williams’ life, he wants to focus to be on the football field.

“You don't never want to have a negative energy or negative statements,” Williams said on a virtual press conference with the media. “So things come to the organization, not to yourself, but unfortunately I can't speak on that matter.”

The 22-year-old Williams was arrested at New York’s LaGuardia Airport back on March 5 after a gun was found in his carry-on luggage. He was charged with criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon, according to court records. Both charges are felonies.

Williams attorney Alex Spiro told ESPN, “we are confident the case will be resolved without any criminal charges."

On the field, Williams battled an ankle injury and was limited to 13 games played. Last year, he recorded 28 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one pass defense in 2019. It wasn’t exactly a big output from Williams, who taken third overall in last April’s NFL Draft.

Still, on Wednesday, Williams showed more confidence than in past seasons.

“This year, I'm feeling it, man," he said. "I got my body right this offseason. I got my confidence back this offseason. I got a trainer who I've been training my butt off with. I just feel it, man. I'm in great shape, great condition. I got my body fat down.”

The Jets are looking at Williams to be an impact player after the loss of All-Pro safety Jamal Adams in the trade to Seattle and the opt-out of linebacker C.J. Mosley for the 2020 season under the COVID-19 agreement.

"The biggest thing I keep looking for with him is, how disruptive can you be?" Jets head coach Adam Gase said. "(It has to be) within the system, doing your job, but at the same time, making the offensive linemen think about you pre-snap. I think really now it's taken that athletic ability and his strength and applying it all"

Williams had a permit for his gun in the state of Alabama, but gun laws are much stricter in New York where an individual must have a New York license to carry a gun in the state.

His court hearing was postponed twice. A new date has not been set.