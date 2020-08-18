Quinnen Williams is looking the part of a bigger role for the New York Jets in 2020

Quinnen Williams may have had a quiet rookie season for the New York Jets, but there is reason to believe that there won’t be any disappointment his sophomore season.

The Jets first round pick a year ago, Williams had a year that wasn’t necessarily gaudy in terms of numbers and statistics. But as a nose tackle, it was always misplaced to believe that he would have the kind of statistical output as an edge rusher.

Williams earned positive remarks from head coach Adam Gase on Tuesday, a sign perhaps that the second-year nose tackle is taking a step forward.

“I feel like he is in great shape. Seeing him out there, he hasn’t said much, you can tell he is just focused on working, getting better, making sure he is doing his part with the group,” Gase said in a virtual press conference with the media.

“I don’t look at it like that as far as expectations. I want him to improve, I want him to be disruptive, I want him to do what the defensive staff asks him to do, which he does. And when he gets his one-on-one matchups that’s the key, are we going to win our one-on-one matchups and hopefully this year when he gets those opportunities, he’s winning the majority of them so he can go hit the quarterback, go sack the quarterback, get a tackle for loss. It’s one of those things where we’ll see what happens when we actually hit the games. I know there’s times in practice, I mean the first play that we had in the first practice we had, he won pretty quick and was in the backfield, those are the types of things we want to see.”

The nose tackle position, often unglamorous due to the responsibility of taking on blockers and pushing back the pocket, is not prone to big numbers. So the expectation that Williams would jump off the screen and be a playmaker on the line is misguided.

Last season, Williams had 28 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery in 13 games.

For comparison, Warren Sapp, considered one of the best interior defensive linemen in the NFL over the past quarter of a century, had 27 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and an interception as a rookie in 1995. That was over 16 games (eight starts).

Gase isn’t as hung up on the numbers as some fans are in judging Williams off his rookie year.

“I look at it as pass disruption, that’s what I’m looking at. So, I look at sacks, hurry and hits,” Gase said.

“So, whenever we play a team where they might not necessarily have a lot of sack numbers, I get concerned when I say, ‘Wow the quarterback is getting hit a lot and it’s happening fast.’ When you play the defensive tackles that are really disruptive and penetrating, like a being in Miami (with Ndamukong) Suh, might not always get there but the quarterbacks could feel him coming, because he would blow through the line of scrimmage two guys would come back and the quarterback would get rid of the ball he wouldn’t get a sack. I mean, those guys felt them, they were getting the ball out quick, you can see the game plan was designed to make sure he wasn’t going to wreck the game, so that’s where that’s where it’s problematic. And when you got guys that are disrupting the passer, making them throw it earlier than they want, that’s what makes it hard.”