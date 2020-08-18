New York Jets head coach Adam Gase doesn’t always talk about the defense but when he does, it is often to praise one of his player.

Primarily an offensive mind, Gase gives most of the defensive scheming responsibility to defensive coordinator Gregg Williams. Tuesday with reporters, Gase talked about the value of his defensive line. That’s notable because that’s the position, at least on paper, that the Jets spent the least time upgrading over the offseason.

“I look at sacks, hurries, and hits,” Gase said to reporters Tuesday on a virtual conference call with the media. “When we play a team where they might not necessarily have a lot of sack numbers, I get concerned when I'm going to worry that my quarterback's getting hit a lot. It's happening fast when you play teams that like when you play the defensive tackles that are really disruptive and penetrate.”

The Jets throughout the offseason made the offensive line, wide receiver and cornerback a huge priorityClearly, eyes are going to be on second-year lineman. Quinnen Williams to bring his game to a new level, something Gase believes can happen.

Williams, the Jets first round pick in 2019, had a bit of an underwhelming year at nose tackle for the Jets.

“Seeing him out there, he hasn't said much. You can tell he's just focused on work and getting better,” Gase said. “Making sure that he's doing his part with the group. I never looked at it as far as expectations and things like that. I want him to improve. I want him to be disruptive. I want him to do what the defensive staff is asking him to do, which he does.”

He is hoping to be healthy in 2020 after suffering both neck and ankle injuries a season ago. He had 28 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery in 13 games in 2019.

“When he gets his one-on-one mashups, that's the key,” Gase elaborated. “Are we going to win our one-on-one matchups? Hopefully, this year when he gets those opportunities, he's winning a majority of them.”

Last year, the overall defense ranked seventh in the NFL and had particular success stopping the run. They ranked second in the NFL giving up an average of 3.34 yards per carry and allowed just 86.9 yards rushing per game.

“(Quinnen) can go hit the quarterback then go sack the quarterback and tackle for loss. It's one of those things where we'll see what happens when we actually hit in games,” Gase said. “I know there was a time in practice. I mean the first play that we had in the first practice we had, I mean, he won pretty quick and was in the backfield. Like those are the types of things we want to see.”

One addition to the line was rookie defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga who has been out with a quad injury. Defensive line coach Andre Carter noted that he lost valuable time but there is still plenty of time before the first game on September 13.

“Whether it’s a rookie or a vet when you are not on the field and trying to understand the scheme and the dynamics it’s tough,” Carter said Tuesday on his own Zoom call. “But he’s taking it day-by-day. It is what it is.”