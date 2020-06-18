Report: Jamal Adams wants out from the New York Jets, requests trade

If it wasn’t an impasse before it sure is one now. A report late on Thursday afternoon said that Jamal Adams has asked to be traded by the New York Jets, this after the All-Pro has publicly been voicing his displeasure over a lack of a long-term contract offer from the team.

Over the past week, Adams has been outspoken on social media, pointing out the fact that while other players have received long-term deals he is still without even an offer from the Jets. The former first round pick has certainly not been shy this offseason in voicing his desire for a new deal, one that would likely make him the top paid safety in the NFL.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini, who broke the news about the trade request, is reporting that Adams wants to be the highest-paid player on the Jets, which would put his new contract north of linebacker C.J. Mosley, who is at $17 million per year. That deal would easily make him the highest paid player at his position in the NFL.

Cimini updated his report to say that the Jets are not looking to trade Adams, even though he apparently wants out of town.

Adams is coming off a season where he became the top safety in the game and one of the most feared defensive players in the entire league. He had 72 tackles and 6.5 sacks as opposing offensive coordinators tried to scheme against him and his ability to be an impact player in all three phases of the game.

Rewind back to late last October and the league’s trade deadline when reports surfaced that the Dallas Cowboys had engaged in talks with the Jets about a trade for Adams. The Jets did their due diligence in listening to the Cowboys, with general manager Joe Douglas underscoring that the organization never sought an opportunity to trade Adams.

Still, Adams feelings were hurt until a meeting was held shortly after the trade deadline to clarify that the Jets weren’t looking to ship off their biggest star and their only Pro Bowl player.

But why haven't the Jets moved on a long-term deal for Adams?

This offseason, the focus of Douglas' efforts to rebuild the Jets after nearly a decade of neglect have focused on the offensive line, bulking up at cornerback and trying to add versatile pieces to a rather middling roster in terms of talent. Adams, set to enter the fourth year of his five year rookie contract, simply isn't a priority.

The Jets can also franchise tag Adams, meaning that there is really no rush to address the situation of a long-term deal. In addition, as talented as Adams is, he is still a safety which doesn't make him a priority in terms of the massive rebuild that this team's roster needed.

The Jets also took Cal safety Ashtyn Davis in this past April's NFL Draft. The former college track star has starting potential meaning that the Jets have some leverage in terms of Adams and his demands.

The fact that Adams is one of the most talented defensive players in the league hasn't stopped speculation that he could be headed out of New York.

Trade rumors surfaced again before the NFL Draft that the Jets were looking to move Adams, seeking multiple picks to jump start their rebuild. It is unclear if that is true or merely whispers due to the craziness of the offseason. Again, the Cowboys were linked as a team of interest.

What is clear is that Adams, after seeing Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey both get long term deals from their respective teams this offseason, is now feeling slighted. Several days ago in a social media post congratulating Garrett, Adams claimed that the Jets have yet to make an offer on a new long-term deal.

He's made this a point of emphasis on social media in recent days.

At the NFL Combine in February, Douglas said he wants to keep Adams long-term, the Jets general manager going so far as to say he hopes that the player is “a Jet for life.”