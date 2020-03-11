Robby Anderson dreams about playing with Tom Brady but would like a New York Jets return

Robby Anderson may be optimistic about returning to the New York Jets, but he’s dreaming about another quarterback throwing to him.

The Jets second-leading wide receiver last year, Anderson is an unrestricted free agent and figures to be an in-demand target for multiple teams this offseason. At the NFL Combine last month, Jets general manager Joe Douglas said that he wants Anderson to return. He also said that he hopes to sign safety Jamal Adams to a long-term contract as well.

On ESPN on Tuesday, Anderson said that there is interest on his part in coming back to the Jets. But he is dreaming about linking up with an AFC East rival quarterback.

Anderson said his priority is “getting paid” while at the same time he would like to play for a winner.

Then on ESPN SportsCenter, he also said that playing with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady would be a “dream come true.” Brady, of course, is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career. The Patriots quarterback has been a nemesis of the franchise for the past two decades.

On NFL Live, Anderson was asked about returning the Jets. He said it is simple for the Jets to start the process – “Call my agent. That’s it.”

ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson said he thinks the Jets could end up offering Anderson $12 million a year to upwards of $13 million annually. Johnson is a former Jets wide receiver.

A return to the Jets is something Anderson would be open to, especially with teammates such as quarterback Sam Darnold and Adams on-board.

“I would hope so. I expect to, I think they definitely want me back. I truly want to be back with the Jets,” Anderson said on one of NFL Live.

“I love Sam, I love my teammates Jamal – all those guys. I feel like there is unfinished business there that I’ve been trying to get done since I got there. I would hope to finish out the business.”