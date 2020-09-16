Adam Gase Praises Mekhi Becton, Who Played Through a Knee Injury in Week 1

Mekhi Becton is coming off a solid performance in Week 1, the New York Jets rookie left tackle showing little in terms of nerve or anticipating in his NFL debut.

Becton played every offensive snap and allowed one sack as well as one penalty in the Jets 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills. He had moments of struggles, to be expected for sure, but he was physically dominating and overall strong in his technique against a tough Bills defense.

This, even as he played through a knee injury suffered in the loss.

“I’m not surprised, he’s all football, he’s tough,” Jets head coach Adam Gase said on Wednesday

“That group is tight, they don’t want to let each other down. For me, it’d take a lot for one of those guys to miss a game.”

Becton was the highest graded rookie in the NFL in Week 1 according to Pro Football Focus.

It won’t be an easy chore for Becton this week, going up against San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa. Coming off a rookie season where he had nine sacks, Bosa is one of the top young edge rushers in the NFL. Gase called Bosa “a very impressive player to watch.”

“You give [49ers defensive line coach] Kris Kocurek that guy, there’s going to be a lot of damage done to quarterbacks, I know that. He's an unbelievable player,” Gase said.

“I love the way he gets off the ball, the way he pursues it. The way he plays the run game. The guy has phenomenal effort, play-in, play-out."

On Wednesday, Becton was listed as limited with the aforementioned knee injury. Gase said the injury happened in the game but didn’t cause Becton to miss any snaps.

“It was just in the game, he just never came out,” Gase said. “They checked him out, he just said ‘I’m good, going back in.’ We’re going to be careful here today and see how it feels tomorrow, afterwards. He’s a tough guy, he wasn’t going to come out of the game.”