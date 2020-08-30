SI.com
NFL Analyst Erik Coleman: 'I Think We're Going to See the Best of Sam Darnold'

Kristian Dyer

For four decades, the New York Jets have been searching for a long-term solution at quarterback. The belief is that they now found it in Sam Darnold.

Former Jets safety Erik Coleman, who spent four years with the Jets, believes that Darnold can be the franchise quarterback. Darnold is set to enter his third season in the NFL, the former first round pick having shown significant improvement and development in the second half of the 2019 season.

Coleman spoke about Darnold while making an appearance on the ‘Tiki and Tierney’ show on CBS Sports Radio.

“He is the right person to be in that position. Not everyone can play quarterback in New York. Sam has the right demeanor, he’s a hard worker. He loves to win, he loves the game of football. He’s a humble guy,” Coleman said on the national show.

“I think he had a tough break in the beginning of the year, everyone knows that. But once he got into his stride, he got consistent, you saw the potential. I’m a big fan of the offensive line. Joe Douglas put an offensive line in front of him. I think we’re going to see the best of Sam Darnold.”

After a rocky start to the season where he missed three games starting in Week 2 due to a diagnosis of mononucleosis, Darnold went through a rough patch before settling down. He cut back on turnovers as he got acclimated into head coach Adam Gase’s offense. The Jets finished the season on a 6-2 stretch with Darnold’s strong play leading the way.

Now in his second offseason in Gase’s offense, Darnold has reportedly shown an increased comfort-level on the field and in the playbook.

The Jets also have greater depth in the quarterback room after Darnold. This offseason, they signed veteran Joe Flacco, a former Super Bowl MVP, to be a backup and a mentor. They also drafted James Morgan out of FIU to provide further depth.

Last season in the three games Darnold missed due to the illness, the Jets went 0-3.

