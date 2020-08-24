Le'Veon Bell's Jokes About His Message to 'Amazing' Sam Darnold: 'I Told Him No Bars'

A second full offseason in New York Jets head coach Adam Gase’s playbook is now leading to a thorough command of the offense for quarterback Sam Darnold. So says veteran running back Le’Veon Bell, who now teases that Darnold now needs to stay out of bars.

Keeping the nightlife to a minimum, perhaps a playful jab by Bell at Darnold’s diagnosis of mononucleosis last year that cost him three games.

Bell said Monday morning on a virtual press conference that Darnold “looks a lot different, he’s a lot more comfortable” and noted that he will sometimes correct Gase’s play calling during practice. This, Bell said, is a sign of Darnold’s understanding of the playbook and the offense as a whole.

“He’s taken great command of the huddle. I think that is the biggest difference from year two to three – just remember for a lot of players, taking that step when you you’re in the huddle and taking command of the huddle. Guys are in there talking, whatever and ‘Hey, hey, hey’ and guys just listen,” Bell said.

“Sam’s not really a rah-rah guy, he’s not really loud. He’s not really a yell guy He’s real monotone. He’s calm. Everyone goes about their way differently. The way he does it, you want to follow him. You want to listen to him and work hard for him.

“Sam looks amazing this year. We have to make sure he stays healthy. I told him no bars.”

This is an important season for Darnold, who has never had consecutive offseasons in the same offense since entering the NFL. Some of this naiveté about the offense and a new playbook certainly carried into the start of last year.

This acclimation to a new offense coupled with missing three of the first four games of the season due to illness, surely hampered Darnold’s development. Now in his third year in the league, Darnold will be expected to take a step forward and build on last year.

The new playbook and his illness coupled along with an offensive line that was poor and gave Darnold limited time in the pocket to make decisions to make for a rough start to last year. The Jets started 2019 with a 1-7 record and the offense was sputtering.

But Gase and Darnold deserve credit for the development of the offense as the season wore on. In the second half of the year, the Jets went 6-2 as Darnold showed increasing comfort in the pocket. His decision making improved and he cut back on turnovers significantly.

That confidence from the second half of the season has apparently carried into the offseason where an All-Pro like Bell has picked up on Darnold’s handling of the nuances of the offense.