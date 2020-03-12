New York Jets attend two Big XII Pro Days this week

On the Pro Day circuit, the New York Jets are active and hitting the road hard. Their scouts having been spotted at two prominent Big XII programs in as many days.

At the Oklahoma Pro Day on Wednesday, SportsIllustrated.com's 'Jets Country' has learned that Jets defensive assistant Mack Brown was in attendance. So to was Zach Truty, an area scout for the team. The big names to perform at the Sooners facility were wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Jalen Hurts, although it is a deep draft class for the Sooners.

Lamb is an intriguing prospect for the Jets, who own the No. 11 pick in the first round. Were the Jets to address their deficiencies on the offensive line via free agency, then a wide receiver in the first round could come into play.

As one of the best wide receivers in the draft, along with Alabama’s talented target Jerry Jeudy, would be a transformational selection for an offense that lacked explosion and playmakers a season ago. But the Jets likely will need to go offensive line in the first round and a pick like Lamb might a luxury.

Reports indicated that Hurts, a transfer from Alabama, had a good day. But the Jets have their franchise quarterback in Sam Darnold and while Hurts oozes with potential, it isn’t likely that he is a consideration for the Jets.

The Jets could also have interest in some likely mid-round selections such as cornerback Parnell Motley and interior defensive lineman Neville Gallimore, who played in the Senior Bowl and was an NFL Combine participant.

Truty was also on hand on Tuesday for the Oklahoma State Pro Day. The Jets were one of 28 teams in attendance at the Cowboys event.

One player to watch for the Jets was cornerback A.J. Green. With good size, Green had a solid showing including his 40-time. His game film is very solid and he could be a contributor to a Jets secondary that has major depth issues at cornerback.

A full list of the 28 NFL teams in attendance at the Oklahoma State Pro Day:

San Francisco 49

Bears

Bills

Broncos

Browns

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Chargers

Chiefs

Colts

Cowboys

Dolphins

Eagles

Falcons

Giants

Jaguars

Jets

Lions

Packers

Panthers

Patriots

Raiders

Rams

Ravens

Redskins

Seahawks

Titans

Vikings