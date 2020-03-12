JetsCountry
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Game Day

New York Jets attend two Big XII Pro Days this week

Kristian Dyer

On the Pro Day circuit, the New York Jets are active and hitting the road hard. Their scouts having been spotted at two prominent Big XII programs in as many days. 

At the Oklahoma Pro Day on Wednesday, SportsIllustrated.com's 'Jets Country' has learned that Jets defensive assistant Mack Brown was in attendance. So to was Zach Truty, an area scout for the team. The big names to perform at the Sooners facility were wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Jalen Hurts, although it is a deep draft class for the Sooners. 

Lamb is an intriguing prospect for the Jets, who own the No. 11 pick in the first round. Were the Jets to address their deficiencies on the offensive line via free agency, then a wide receiver in the first round could come into play. 

As one of the best wide receivers in the draft, along with Alabama’s talented target Jerry Jeudy, would be a transformational selection for an offense that lacked explosion and playmakers a season ago. But the Jets likely will need to go offensive line in the first round and a pick like Lamb might a luxury. 

Reports indicated that Hurts, a transfer from Alabama, had a good day. But the Jets have their franchise quarterback in Sam Darnold and while Hurts oozes with potential, it isn’t likely that he is a consideration for the Jets. 

The Jets could also have interest in some likely mid-round selections such as cornerback Parnell Motley and interior defensive lineman Neville Gallimore, who played in the Senior Bowl and was an NFL Combine participant. 

Truty was also on hand on Tuesday for the Oklahoma State Pro Day. The Jets were one of 28 teams in attendance at the Cowboys event. 

One player to watch for the Jets was cornerback A.J. Green. With good size, Green had a solid showing including his 40-time. His game film is very solid and he could be a contributor to a Jets secondary that has major depth issues at cornerback. 

A full list of the 28 NFL teams in attendance at the Oklahoma State Pro Day: 

San Francisco 49 

Bears 

Bills 

Broncos 

Browns 

Buccaneers 

Cardinals 

Chargers 

Chiefs 

Colts 

Cowboys 

Dolphins 

Eagles 

Falcons 

Giants 

Jaguars 

Jets 

Lions 

Packers 

Panthers 

Patriots 

Raiders 

Rams 

Ravens 

Redskins 

Seahawks 

Titans 

Vikings 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The New York Jets are (reportedly) set to cut Trumaine Johnson. What is the salary cap impact of this decision?

Kristian Dyer

Former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Ron Jaworski likes Sam Darnold:

Kristian Dyer

One to watch on Day 2:

Kristian Dyer

The Lets biggest star talks contract extension:

Kristian Dyer

Name to watch for the Jets in the NFL Draft:

Kristian Dyer

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/30/sports/todd-bowles-jets-patriots.html And that's the end of Todd…

Chris Mascaro

Cesar Ruiz could play guard or center. The Jets need both:

Kristian Dyer

Keep an eye on this FCS prospect who met with the Jets:

Kristian Dyer

It is go time for the New York Jets:

Kristian Dyer

The New York Jets could be ready to go atop the AFC East if Tom Brady leaves the New England Patriots:

Kristian Dyer