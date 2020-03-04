JetsCountry
Why the New York Jets should draft a running back (just not in the first round)

Kristian Dyer

Last season, the New York Jets made headlines by signing Le’Veon Bell to a long-term deal. After that investment, the Jets won’t be making a similar splash at the position, but that doesn’t mean they don’t need to add a running back. 

In fact, the Jets desperately need to add someone in the backfield, not to supplant Bell but add to the rotation. 

At the NFL Combine, the Jets did their due diligence and then some, interviewing a number of top running backs as well as draft prospects who are likely to be slotted in as Day 2 and Day 3 picks. The reason for this isn’t that Bell is on the trading block but rather that the backfield options after the veteran are sparse. 

The second leading rusher on the Jets last season, Bilal Powell, may not return as he signed a one-year contract last offseason. The depth options behind Bell are now limited and inexperienced. 

The Jets need a running back who can spell Bell, especially since the veteran figures to have a heavy workload this upcoming season behind what should be a revamped offensive line. The Jets have signaled that Bell is likely to return for 2020 and isn’t on the trade block. 

As such, and given that Bell has had a heavy workload throughout his career, looking at running back options isn’t a foolish thing for the Jets to consider. Injuries and knocks do happen, especially to running backs. 

This isn’t necessarily a deep draft for running backs. But there is good value. 

For instance, the Jets met with Florida State running back Cam Akers at the draft, as reported by SportsIllustrated.com. Other prospects, such as Boston College running back A.J. Dillon, could be intriguing options on Day 2 for the Jets. 

Both players have the upside to start. But they could instantly step into the backfield behind Bell and earn immediate reps at running back. 

Or the Jets could just draft Mekhi Becton and use him in goal line situations. 

