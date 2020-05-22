Why the New York Jets signing Joe Flacco makes sense

In a move that had been teased since March, the New York Jets signed former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco to a one-year deal to back up Sam Darnold. Flacco has ties to Jets general manager Joe Douglas and the new acquisition can help mentor Darnold and potentially fill in for the young star.

The 12-year veteran has been rumored to be considering retirement after being released with a failed physical designation. Still, Flacco seems to be really interested in continuing his career.

The story, broken on Twitter by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, reports that Flacco will $1.5 million in base pay, plus the chance to make another $3 million with incentives.

Flacco underwent neck surgery back in April to repair a herniated disk. He won’t be cleared for contact until late August or even later on in September. When NFL training camp is cleared, Flacco may be able to participate without any contact. However, if the COVID-19 pandemic delays camp into late summer or messes with the schedule in the form of a delay, Flacco could benefit from the extra time.

Douglas has clear ties to Flacco from their days together with the Baltimore Ravens and he was a big influence on the Ravens’ decision to draft the quarterback in 2008. Douglas worked in the personnel department and scouted Flacco in college. Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome has said in interviews that the grade Douglas gave Flacco was a big factor in the decision to draft him.

Flacco’s best moments came in the 2012 postseason. There, he led the Ravens to the Super Bowl XLVII championship, throwing 11 touchdown passes without an interception in the playoffs. He’s an accomplished veteran who is 98-73 as a starting quarterback. For his career, he’s thrown for 40,067 passing yards, 218 touchdowns, and 141 interceptions. Flacco was named Super Bowl MVP in 2012.

Last season, Flacco was the starting quarterback for John Elway’s Denver Broncos. The Broncos were trying to catch lightning in a bottle with Flacco, who was traded to the AFC West by his longtime team after the emergence of Lamar Jackson in Baltimore.

Flacco struggled in Denver, going just 2-6 in the first half of the season. He was placed on injured reserve after suffering a herniated disk in his neck. His numbers in those eight games. He threw for 1,822 yards on a 65.3% completion percentage with six touchdowns and five interceptions.

The Jets quarterback situation is clearing up behind Darnold. A month ago, the Jets drafted quarterback James Morgan from Florida International. Conventional thought would say that Morgan could slot in as the No.3 signal-caller behind Darnold and Flacco. That’s not a guarantee. The Jets re-signed David Fales this off-season, and Fales could slot in. So could Mike White, a roster holdover from a year ago.

Last year, Sam Darnold developed mononucleosis and missed three games. The Jets struggled mightily at quarterback with Darnold down, going 0-3 during that stretch. The signing of Flacco becomes an important component for mentorship as well the practical need to have a proven starter on the roster behind Darnold.