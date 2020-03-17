What to make of the New York Jets signing of George Fant?

After one day of NFL free agency – well, legal tampering – the New York Jets rebuilding lacks not just big names but many names at that. The Jets have signed one player so far, perhaps pointing towards more of the same as free agency rolls along.

This may not be the big free agency period Jets fans had hoped for with splash signings and big contracts.

The signing of George Fant is nonetheless a good move for the Jets, adding an athletic tackle entering the prime of his career. As Pro Football Focus notes, Fant is a player who improved in 2019. And while he isn’t a big name signing, he does help the Jets offensive line, a unit that was among the weakest in the NFL last year.

Fant is still a bit raw. Set to enter his fifth year in the NFL, he only just turned to football as a fifth-year senior at Western Kentucky. Before that, he was a college basketball player.

And while he was used primarily as a blocking tight end with the Seattle Seahawks, he did show well last year when stepping in for injured Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown. He is a player who has shown upside the past three years. Now, the Jets are hoping he realizes all that potential.

His athleticism and footwork have helped him transition from college basketball to now a starting job in the NFL in just five years. But what does this mean for the Jets?

Fant agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Jets on Monday night, that kind of investment pointing towards him being brought on board by general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Adam Gase as a starter. The Jets missed out on some big name offensive linemen as well, notably two tackles in Jack Conklin (signed with the Cleveland Browns) and D.J. Humphries (re-signed with the Arizona Cardinals). They made sure to get Fant.

‘Jets Country’ contributor Seth Everett gives a reaction to what Fant’s signing means for the Jets.