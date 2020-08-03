Former undrafted free agent Steve McLendon feels for players fighting to make NFL rosters

Once an undrafted rookie free agent, Steve McLendon understands the difficulties faced by those at the bottom of the New York Jets roster who are looking to latch on. Now without a full offseason or preseason, veteran nose tackle is left feeling for the players who need actual game time to fight their way onto the roster.

Due to COVID-19, the NFL was forced to reshuffle their offseason schedule which included a substantial change to preseason. Originally, the plan was for all teams to play two preseason games. Now, the league has eliminated all preseason games and will start the season come Week 1.

In a traditional NFL offseason, it was difficult enough to make an NFL roster. Now with no offseason workouts, minicamp and the cancellation of preseason games, players who signed futures contracts or were undrafted have an uphill battle to make the roster.

“I know for me, being an undrafted free agent, coming out – preseason was my everything. Training camp was my everything,” McLendon said last week in a conference call with the New York media.

“Now, I feel like those guys that are undrafted free agents, they are really at a disadvantage. Now they have nothing to put out that they can get in. Even late draft pick guys or guys that just came here from other teams, they don’t have to put out or get back in with another team. This is a very difficult, an extreme, tough challenge. The biggest advice I can give all of them is to stay focused, understand your why, stay driven and don’t let your dreams die.”

In 2010, McLendon was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Pittsburgh Steelers where he spent the first six seasons of his NFL career. The 11-year NFL veteran is set to enter his fifth season with the Jets.

Last year, McLendon had 36 tackles and 2.5 sacks as he was a force in the heart of the Jets defense.