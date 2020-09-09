Bold Predictions for the New York Jets Defense in 2020

With the season opener for the New York Jets just days away, the defense will be asked to carry the offense through what might be so growing pains early in the season.

And the defense was a strength of the team a season ago, a major reason why the Jets exceeded expectations to go 7-9 in head coach Adam Gase’s first season with the team. So this isn’t uncharted territory for the unit by any stretch.

Some bold predictions for the Jets defense heading into 2020:

The Jets will remain in the top half of the league in total defense

Last year, despite being decimated by injuries, the Jets were No. 16 in the NFL in total defense, a real testament to their coaching and the ingenuity of defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

This year, even with C.J. Mosley opting out and the trade of Jamal Adams in late July, the Jets still have a chance to be a very good defense. Bless Austin, a cornerback out of Rutgers, should be improved from his rookie year and Pierre Desir has potential to be a solid addition at the other cornerback position.

The linebackers are strong and deep. The pass rush is a concern but the development of Quinnen Williams should offset some of those worries.

Confidence Level: 7/10

Quinnen Williams will double his tackles and sacks

Last season, Quinnen Williams got criticized for having a quiet rookie season. The first round pick didn’t put up big numbers, despite the insistence from head coach Adam Gase and defensive coordinator Gregg Williams that he was productive and doing his role.

No matter, Williams is in line to have a breakout year. A season ago, he put up a modest 28 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 13 games. This season, Williams will outpace that production.

He will double his tackle and sack number, showing an increased confidence and ability to get to the pocket.

Confidence Level: 7/10

Bradley McDougald will put up similar numbers to Jamal Adams output in 2019

Jamal Adams might be the most talented defensive player on the Jets roster since Darrelle Revis’ prime circa 2010. His trade to the Seattle Seahawks took away a true defensive threat and weapon who could be used un multiple ways.

Part of the Adams trade, Bradley McDougald, comes to the Jets and slides into the secondary alongside fellow safety Marcus Maye.

A season ago, Adams had 75 tackles with seven passes defended and an interception. Where he became an All-Pro was in his ability to be a weapon in rushing the quarterback.

McDougald doesn’t have that same athleticism but he is a solid safety. In 2019, McDougald had 70 tackles, six passes defended and two interceptions. If he can stay healthy, his numbers should hold steady in this defensive scheme. He won’t get as many sacks as Adams did last year (6.5) but in all other categories that actually matter to playing safety, McDougald will hold up well.

Confidence Level: 5/10