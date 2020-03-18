Ding-Dong Tom Brady is Gone! New England Patriots fans, NFL react

After two decades of dominance, which went hand-in-hand with terrorizing the New York Jets, Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots. While fans of the Jets rejoice, in New England it is the end of an era.

Brady’s run of two decades of excellence likely will never matched and while Jets fans might not want to admit it, he is the best quarterback in the history of the NFL. He held the AFC East in his hands for the past 20 years, a dynasty of nine AFC titles and six Super Bowl wins during that stretch.

And now, it appears, Brady is gone, heading to the NFC and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It looks funny, doesn’t it?

The tears of Patriots fans have never been sweeter for the Jets since 2011, when the Jets knocked their rivals out of the playoffs in the AFC Divisional Round. Now those tears spell opportunity.

The balance of power is set to shift in the AFC East with no Brady around to rule the roost. The Buffalo Bills, fresh off a playoff appearance last season, appear ready to take the next step and contend for the division. The Miami Dolphins have spent big as well this offseason.

And the Jets of course, are in their own rebuild. They’ve added three offensive linemen so far in free agency, addressing their biggest and most glaring need of the offensive. They have a franchise quarterback in Sam Darnold to build around. In safety Jamal Adams, there is one of the best defensive players in the league.

There is hope. There is potential.

Except for in New England, that is.

Things have changed around the division and very quickly. The Jets rebuild, which likely will extend into 2021, could make them a division title contender sooner rather than later. It is a good time to be a Jets fan.