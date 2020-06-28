Adam Gase on Jamal Adams: 'To me, we've always gotten along well'

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase wants Jamal Adams on his team and has no interest in trading the All-Pro Safety despite his wished to be moved. He also made sure reporters knew he supports his Adams’ desire for a new contract.

In a conference call with reporters Friday, Gase didn’t say whether or not he has spoken with Adams, nor would he give any hints as to what internal conversations the team has had about the situation.

''Anything that's going to deal with communication with Jamal will stay between us,'' Gase said. ''That's how we're operating, keeping our locker room tight.''

The 24-year-old safety reportedly asked the team to trade him this past week. He also told a fan in a comment on Instagram that ''maybe it's time to move on,'' and appeared to be saying goodbye to friend and teammate Marcus Maye in another post.

''This is a tough part of the business, when one of your best players is working through things with our organization,'' Gase said. ''We've got to figure out a way to get to a good place, which will get him back, in the right spot and ready to go.''

Adams has two more years left on his current contract, a five-year rookie deal. The Jets can control him beyond that if they choose to use their franchise tag. One report this week said that Gase was one of the reasons Adams wants out.

''My relationship with Jamal has been good since the time I've gotten here,'' Gase said.

''We had a lot of discussions throughout the season trying to figure out ways to win. To me, we've always gotten along well. There's been a lot of dialogue between us, especially about on- and off-the-field type topics.''