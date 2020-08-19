SI.com
JetsCountry
HomeNewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Report: Jets are Pursuing a Trade for Yannick Ngakoue

Kristian Dyer

An offseason where the New York Jets have pragmatically built depth might be close to getting a little star power. Yannick Ngakoue could be headed to the Jets according to reports.

One of the better pass rushers in the league over the past several seasons, Ngakoue would instantly upgrade a Jets pass rush that was anemic and underwhelming a season ago. NFL insider Michael Lombardi tweeted out that he is hearing that the Jets are pursuing a trade deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the star edge rusher.

The reported asking price from the Jaguars is a second round pick.

“Okay, so this one is real, hearing the team deeply involved is the NY Jets.....that's not fake news. does it happen? not sure, but they are trying,” Lombardi tweeted.

Lombardi is a veteran reporter who covers the NFL for The Athletic.

This offseason, the only prominent addition to the pass rush was Jabari Zuniga, a Day 2 pick out of Florida. Ngakoue would instantly address those issues.

A Pro Bowl selection in 2017 when he had 12 sacks and 23 quarterback hits, Ngakoue followed that up in 2018 with 9.5 sacks, a drop from his strong numbers the year before, but he had 33 quarterback hits. Last year saw another decline with eight sacks and 15 quarterback hits but he is still among the best pass rushers in the NFL.

Last season, the Jets were led by linebacker Jordan Jenkins who had eight sacks and 13 quarterback hits, followed by safety Jamal Adams who had 6.5 tackles. Ngakoue’s numbers last year, albeit a down year from his usual standard, would still ignite the Jets pass rusher.

He would also add a bit of firepower to a Jets defense that traded Adams in late July to the Seattle Seahawks and saw All-Pro linebacker C.J. Mosley opt-out of the season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Waived by the Jets Last Week, Linebacker Signs with Titans

https://www.si.com/nfl/titans/gm-report/titans-nfl-wyatt-ray-signed

David Boclair

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/30/sports/todd-bowles-jets-patriots.html And that's the end of Todd…

https://www.nytimes.com/2018/12/30/sports/todd-bowles-jets-patriots.html

Chris Mascaro

Is Le'Veon Getting Disrespected in Fantasy?

https://www.si.com/fantasy/community/football/ffwc-online-championship-expert-slow-draft-review

bennyheis

Adam Gase impressed with Sam Darnold this offseason.

https://www.si.com/nfl/jets/news/ny-jets-sam-darnold-ready-for-next-step-according-to-adam-gase

Kristian Dyer

3-4 or 4-3? Which defense will the Jets be running in 2019. One of the biggest debates in football…

Abdulla_12_1992

by

twofactor23

https://www.newsday.com/sports/football/jets/ryan-griffin-jets-tight-ends-1.35527985 News on the…

https://www.newsday.com/sports/football/jets/ryan-griffin-jets-tight-ends-1.35527985

Andrew DiCecco

by

Rolando Rosa

The Jets are getting a familiar face in Stephone Anthony. He's played under head coach Adam Gase in…

https://nypost.com/2019/08/20/jets-sign-lb-stephone-anthony-in-place-of-injured-avery-williamson/

Jack-Loennecker

by

Jack-Loennecker

Build that chemistry big boys! We need you guys up front! #GangGreen…

https://thejetpress.com/2019/06/22/jets-ol-kelechi-osemele-talks-building-chemistry-new-teammates/

GangGreen91

by

Rolando Rosa

We need versatile guys on offense. Montgomery could be a good backup behind Bell.…

https://www.newyorkjets.com/news/ty-montgomery-likes-multi-position-role-in-jets-offense

JetsManiac

by

Rolando Rosa

See how some key players fared on Saturday. Also, who will you be keeping tabs on against the…

https://www.nj.com/jets/2019/08/jets-rookie-report-card-how-did-quinnen-williams-jachai-polite-blake-cashman-others-fare-in-preseason-loss-to-saints.html

Andrew DiCecco

by

twofactor23