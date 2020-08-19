Report: Jets are Pursuing a Trade for Yannick Ngakoue

An offseason where the New York Jets have pragmatically built depth might be close to getting a little star power. Yannick Ngakoue could be headed to the Jets according to reports.

One of the better pass rushers in the league over the past several seasons, Ngakoue would instantly upgrade a Jets pass rush that was anemic and underwhelming a season ago. NFL insider Michael Lombardi tweeted out that he is hearing that the Jets are pursuing a trade deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars for the star edge rusher.

The reported asking price from the Jaguars is a second round pick.

“Okay, so this one is real, hearing the team deeply involved is the NY Jets.....that's not fake news. does it happen? not sure, but they are trying,” Lombardi tweeted.

Lombardi is a veteran reporter who covers the NFL for The Athletic.

This offseason, the only prominent addition to the pass rush was Jabari Zuniga, a Day 2 pick out of Florida. Ngakoue would instantly address those issues.

A Pro Bowl selection in 2017 when he had 12 sacks and 23 quarterback hits, Ngakoue followed that up in 2018 with 9.5 sacks, a drop from his strong numbers the year before, but he had 33 quarterback hits. Last year saw another decline with eight sacks and 15 quarterback hits but he is still among the best pass rushers in the NFL.

Last season, the Jets were led by linebacker Jordan Jenkins who had eight sacks and 13 quarterback hits, followed by safety Jamal Adams who had 6.5 tackles. Ngakoue’s numbers last year, albeit a down year from his usual standard, would still ignite the Jets pass rusher.

He would also add a bit of firepower to a Jets defense that traded Adams in late July to the Seattle Seahawks and saw All-Pro linebacker C.J. Mosley opt-out of the season.