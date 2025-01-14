Odds Makers Predict Jets' Aaron Rodgers To Land With AFC Powerhouse
The New York Jets are in a tough spot with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While Rodgers wasn't the main problem in 2024, there are plenty of reasons the Jets could cut the signal caller and let him sign elsewhere in 2025.
According to Bookies' oddsmaker, Adam Thompson, it's the Pittsburgh Steelers, not the Jets, favored to land Rodgers heading into the 2025 season. Pittsburgh has the best odds, those being +300 or a 25 percent chance, to end up with Rodgers next season. The Jets are a distant +1200 underdog with just a 7.7 percent chance to bring him back, per Thompson.
"If the 2024 season wasn't his worst as a starter in his illustrious career spanning nearly two decades, it was his second-worst -- only behind the 2022 season, his last as a full-time starter with the Packers," Thompson wrote. "Sandwiched between was the Achilles injury that sidelined him all but one drive of 2022.
"With the dismal 5-12 Jets season to a merciful end, Rodgers says he'll take some time away from the game and assess where he's at. While he may not be the level of QB who has won four MVP awards, he's still better than a lot of starters in this league. After all, his 'second-worst season' included 28 TDs to just nine INTs with a 63% completion rate."
It seems as though Rodgers' career in New York is over. While it was worth a shot to bring him in, he's 41 years old and comes with some baggage. Rather than delaying the inevitable, the Jets could cut him and let him land with the Steelers this offseason.
