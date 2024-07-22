One Massive New York Jets' X-Factor Who Will Help Decide the 2024 Season
The New York Jets are going to be one of the most interesting teams to watch early on during the 2024 NFL season. With big expectations but even more questions, the Jets have so many storylines to watch.
Obviously, the biggest expectation and question has to do with one player. That player is none other than superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers is coming off of a torn Achilles that he suffered just four snaps into his first offensive possession with New York. At 40 years old, there are serious concerns about his ability to bounce back from the injury. However, he has always proven the doubters wrong throughout his career.
Despite the questions, general manager Joe Douglas and the front office went all-in with their future Hall of Fame quarterback. They went out and signed two key offensive pieces in Mike Williams and Tyron Smith. The Jets also brought in Olu Fashanu in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft to beef up the offensive line even more.
That being said, there is one new addition that will be a massive X-Factor for New York this season.
Bringing in a wide receiver like Mike Williams was one of the most underrated moves of the offseason. While he is coming back from an injury as well, he's a legitimate star when he's healthy.
Williams only played in three games last season. However, back in 2022, he played in 13 games and racked up 63 receptions for 895 yards and four touchdowns. He caught 76 passes for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021.
Being able to bring in a legitimate No. 2 option behind Garrett Wilson will prove to be very valuable.
Rodgers has always been known to move the football around to many different targets. Williams will end up becoming one of his favorites in 2024.
At 29 years old, Williams could not be more excited about his new opportunity. He has proven his worth on the field, but he wants to win a championship.
New York, at least on paper, looks to be a contender in the AFC. If Rodgers bounces back to his pre-injury form, the sky is the limit. Williams will be a huge part of their season.
It will be interesting to see how the Jets look in 2024 and where they end up. The fans need a good season. Hopefully, the team can deliver a successful product on the field.