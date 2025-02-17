Pair Of Jets Defensive Standouts Predicted To Defect To Falcons In Free Agency
The New York Jets' themes for this offseason so far have been personnel turnover and new beginnings.
There's a new general manager in Darren Mougey. A new head coach in Aaron Glenn. And though Aaron Rodgers is technically still on the roster, the Jets have already decided that there will also be a new quarterback leading the Jets into the future.
That's a lot for a team that finished 5-12 last season to adjust to as it tries to build a contender. And for free agents that have already been disgruntled with the Jets in the past, that's a situation unlikely to prove all that desirable for re-signing.
Two Jets free agents on defense could stand to make hefty contracts if their market is right: cornerback D.J. Reed and outside linebacker Haason Reddick. Would both consider signing with the same team?
In a Sunday article, Andrew Buller Russ of Sportsnaut predicted that Reed and Reddick would join the Atlanta Falcons in 2025, reuniting with Jeff Ulbrich, who took over as their interim head coach with the Jets following the firing of Robert Saleh in October.
"The Falcons hired former Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich to be their defensive coordinator, and why not bring a pair of his players with him?" Buller-Russ wrote.
"Atlanta needs upgrades at edge rusher and cornerback so ifHaason Reddick and D.J. Reed enjoyed their time under Ulbrich, he could convince the front office to pay up."
Reed, who excelled for the Jets in the CB2 role the last three years, indicated at the end of the season that he likely won't be back in New York after he enters free agency. Meanwhile, Reddick very publicly refused to play for the Jets when he was first traded there while holding out for a contract extension that never came.
With a new team, Reed and Reddick (a former two-time Pro Bowler) could have big 2025 seasons. Both just need a fresh start away from MetLife Stadium,
