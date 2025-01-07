PFF Mock Draft Predicts Jets To Select Star Cornerback At Pick Seven
The 2024 season was a huge disappointment for the New York Jets. After bringing in future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers and surrounding him by some of the best talent in the league, the Jets fell flat on their face as they stumbled to a 5-12 record.
But on the bright side, this secures them a top ten pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. There may not be much quarterback talent in this season's draft, but there certainly is a lot of top end talent for the Jets to choose from at pick number seven.
PFF's Trevor Sikkema recently put together a mock draft for the 2025 NFL Draft. In that mock draft, Sikkema predicted the Jets would select cornerback Will Johnson out of Michigan with the seventh pick.
"Johnson was hurt for most of this season, but when he was fully healthy last year, he showed us he was one of the best coverage players in the country with top-tier NFL ability," Sikkema wrote. "At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, he has the athletic ability and fluidity to play mirror-man coverage against any receiver. Adding Johnson to a secondary with Sauce Gardner would create elite potential."
Johnson is an elite cover corner who's been matched up with the best talent on the opposing team for years. Injuries derailed his chance at being selected in the top three, but his talent is still incredible. Pairing him alongside Sauce Gardner would create one of the best cornerback duos in the league.
