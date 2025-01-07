Jets Country

PFF Mock Draft Predicts Jets To Select Star Cornerback At Pick Seven

Who will the New York Jets select with their first-round pick?

Zach Pressnell

Dec 22, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2024 season was a huge disappointment for the New York Jets. After bringing in future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers and surrounding him by some of the best talent in the league, the Jets fell flat on their face as they stumbled to a 5-12 record.

But on the bright side, this secures them a top ten pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. There may not be much quarterback talent in this season's draft, but there certainly is a lot of top end talent for the Jets to choose from at pick number seven.

PFF's Trevor Sikkema recently put together a mock draft for the 2025 NFL Draft. In that mock draft, Sikkema predicted the Jets would select cornerback Will Johnson out of Michigan with the seventh pick.

"Johnson was hurt for most of this season, but when he was fully healthy last year, he showed us he was one of the best coverage players in the country with top-tier NFL ability," Sikkema wrote. "At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, he has the athletic ability and fluidity to play mirror-man coverage against any receiver. Adding Johnson to a secondary with Sauce Gardner would create elite potential."

Johnson is an elite cover corner who's been matched up with the best talent on the opposing team for years. Injuries derailed his chance at being selected in the top three, but his talent is still incredible. Pairing him alongside Sauce Gardner would create one of the best cornerback duos in the league.

More NFL: Jets Rumored Target Blasts Aaron Rodgers: ‘Abysmal’

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News