Philadelphia Eagles Could Pursue Trade for New York Jets' Receiver
The New York Jets have had a very busy NFL offseason. With training camp right around the corner, the roster is relatively set. However, another move or two could be on the horizon before the regular season arrives.
One potential candidate to get moved is veteran wide receiver Allen Lazard.
After being a key free agency signing last offseason, Lazard put up a dud of a first season with the Jets. He ended up catching just 23 passes for 311 yards and a touchdown.
Needless to say, those numbers aren't going to get the job done. His only saving grace is that he is close friends with superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Depending on how he performs in training camp and the preseason, that may not be enough to save his job.
USA Today has listed Lazard as one of the top trade candidates in the NFL. They listed a few destinations for the veteran wideout, with the Philadelphia Eagles being linked as one potential option.
"Trading Lazard for a late-round pick would net New York $10 million in cap space, which could easily go to good use to add talent elsewhere on the roster."
Lazard does bring more to the field than just catching passes. He is one of the better blocking wideouts in the NFL. That could be valuable for New York, who is expecting a big-time year from running back Breece Hall.
That being said, if Lazard fails to impress during camp, trading him and saving the money would make sense.
Two other teams were also listed as possible trade destinations for Lazard. Those two teams were the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions. All three teams could use some wide receiver depth and Lazard would be a cheap option that has proven he can play a role at the NFL level.
It will be interesting to see what the Jets end up doing with Lazard. With him being so close to Rodgers, it's possible that they're locked in to keeping him.
Expect to hear more rumors about Lazard as the season draws closer. New York will do whatever it takes to win a Super Bowl and Joe Douglas doesn't shy away from making moves. Lazard could be on the move if the front office decides he can't be an impact player to help pursue a championship.