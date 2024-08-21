Popular New York Jets Target Predicted to Be Next to Request Trade
Over the last couple of years, the New York Jets have been connected as potential trade suitors for Las Vegas Raiders superstar wide receiver Davante Adams many different times.
Aaron Rodgers has been very vocal about his desire to play with Adams again. The wideout himself has also stated that he would be interested in reuniting with his former quarterback.
While it has seemed at times that a trade could happen, nothing has materialized.
Despite the fact that nothing has happened yet, there is still a chance that Adams could end up with the Jets. Adams requesting a trade from the Raiders could very well happen at some point.
Bleacher Report recently took a look at five players who could be the next names traded. Adams was firmly on that list.
"Along with the uncertainty surrounding the level of play under center, the Raiders' overall trajectory remains in flux. For Adams, who'll turn 32 in December, competing for a Super Bowl surely remains atop his priority list."
Speaking of the quarterback situation in Las Vegas, Gardner Minshew has been named the starter. He isn't a bad quarterback, but he's far from being an elite signal caller.
It seems very feasible that Adams could grow very frustrated with the Raiders very quickly if the offense doesn't take a big step forward from last year.
During the 2023 season, Adams ended up having another big-time season. He caught 103 passes for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns.
To put up those kind of numbers with the lack of quality quarterback play that Las Vegas dealt with shows just how dominant Adams is still capable of being.
If a time does come that the Raiders are open to trading Adams, New York will be the top potential destination. The Jets have very clearly had interest in acquiring him for their superstar quarterback.
Imagining a wide receiver duo of Garrett Wilson and Adams is a fun thought. That offense would be nearly impossible to stop. There's a good chance that it will never happen, but no one should write the idea off just yet.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what ends up happening this season in Las Vegas. Should the team struggle to begin the season, Adams will be a hot name heading towards the NFL trade deadline.