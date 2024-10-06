Potential Timeline for New York Jets, Adams Trade Revealed by Insider
It’s little secret the New York Jets are among the suitors for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders. But the discussions are about to ramp up, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
The insider reported that talks over dealing Adams were going to “ramp up over the course of the next 48 hours,” and that New York is Adams’ “number one destination.”
“I would expect it to ramp up after today’s game,” Rapoport.
Today's 23-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings may accelerate the process for the Jets.
The Jets are not the only team involved in the derby to acquire Adams. Another NFL Network insider, Rapoport, reported that the New Orleans Saints have been “… the most aggressive team in trying to get Adams.” The Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers are also keeping tabs on him.
The Jets and Saints are natural connections for Adams and those teams have the quarterbacks with which he had his biggest success.
With Rodgers in Green Bay, he became a start in his third year in 2016 and he eventually finished his time with the Packers with 669 receptions for 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns. While there he made the Pro Bowl five time and was a two-time All-Pro selection. He also led the NFL in touchdowns receptions in 2020 with 18.
Las Vegas traded a first-round and a second-round pick to Green Bay to acquire Adams before the 2023 season, which paired him with Derek Carr, who was also his quarterback in college at Fresno State.
Adams was an All-Pro in his first season with the Raiders in 2022, and has been productive, with 203 receptions in his first two years.
Carr left after the 2022 season to sign with the Saints. It’s been a revolving door at quarterback for the Raiders ever since, but Adams still posted 103 receptions in 2023.
The 32-year-old is dealing with a hamstring injury, which NFL Network reported is “legitimate” and not a negotiating ploy. But it is expected to be a one- or two-week recovery time frame. He is not playing against Denver on Sunday.
NFL Network’s Mike Garofalo reported that the Jets are the most likely suitor because they have the cap space to accommodate the remainder of Adams’ salary this season, which is expected to be around $13 million. With two voidable years for cap purposes, he can essentially be a free agent after this season. He could opt to renegotiate the deal and extend it, which gives him some level of power over where he goes.
The sticking point could be what the Raiders want in return. After giving up that price for Adams, Garofalo reported the Raiders are looking for a second-round pick “and then some.”
Another insider, Tom Pelissero, said the Raiders do have a card to play, too.
“Davante Adams approached the Raiders about this trade if they don't like the offers that they have they are willing to wait,” he said.