Proposed New York Jets Trade Lands Best WR in NFL for Four Draft Picks
Does Joe Douglas have anything left for the New York Jets this offseason?
Considering the moves he's made, and Aaron Rodgers is likely near the end of his career, don't be surprised if he does more.
They're built to win this season.
Their defense is arguably the best in football, and while they could make a move to add depth, they look set on that end.
Offensively, however, a trade or signing a wide receiver or offensive lineman could make sense.
Adding another elite receiver to pair with the trio of Garrett Wilson, Malachi Corley, and Mike Williams might leave the Jets with the best unit in football.
Exploring trade packages for Justin Jefferson, Andrew Harbaugh of Vikings Wire proposed a deal that would send a 2025 first-round pick, 2025 second-round pick, 2026 second-round pick, and a 2026 third-round pick.
The Minnesota Vikings could be searching for more than one first round pick, but this offer certainly has a ton of value.
Jefferson, who's arguably the best wide receiver in football, has put up video-game-like numbers in his four years. He's posted at least 1,074 yards in each season, including three of those four with at least 1,400, and two with at least 1,616.
His value is unmatched, making plays at an elite level.
One could even argue that he'd be the best receiver Rodgers has ever played with.
The Vikings sit in an interesting position, however. He's still just 24 years old, so even if they struggle this season, he could be a massive part of their future.
Minnesota drafted J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 pick of the NFL draft, indicating that he's going to be the franchise quarterback. It's uncertain if he'll have an opportunity to start, but if he does, growing pains are to be expected.
Rookie quarterbacks typically have struggles, which could cause Jefferson to grow frustrated.
Perhaps, he asks to be traded, allowing New York to complete a deal.