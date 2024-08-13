Proposed New York Jets Trade Would Move Haason Reddick for Disgruntled 49ers WR
The New York Jets and Haason Reddick situation took a big turn on Monday afternoon, as the Pro Bowl edge rusher requested a trade. The whole thing has been interesting, and ultimately, it's going to be a bad look on Joe Douglas and the rest of the front office if nothing materializes from this.
If he trades him for a lackluster return, the Jets are a worse team than they currently are. If he doesn't continue to show up, things will get even more confusing. Either way, New York looks to be in a bad position unless he simply just shows up and plays football.
There should also be some blame on Reddick. When he was traded to the organization by the Philadelphia Eagles, he indicated that he was willing to play. There were rumors that he was looking for a new contract, but he seemed content and wanted to be on the team.
However, that hasn't been the case, and now this is happening.
The question now is, what can the Jets do? Douglas released a statement saying that he doesn't plan on trading him, so that could be all Reddick needs to hear to show up. If he's looking for money, there's no reason for him to continue getting fined. If something else happened behind the scenes, perhaps he doesn't mind losing more money throughout the remainder of the season and won't ever show up.
If they trade him, there will be multiple teams interested. However, if the money part is the big issue, whoever trades for him will have to pay him.
It could always work out in New York's benefit, too. It might be tough, given the season starting in less than a month, but it's possible.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report might've found a solution in a proposed trade. He suggested a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for Brandon Aiyiuk, who's also unhappy about his contract situation. He requested a trade a few weeks ago.
The entire deal would move Reddick, Malachi Corley, and a 2025 second-round pick.
"In this scenario, the 49ers flip Aiyuk to the Jets for Reddick, a 2025 second-round pick and rookie third-round receiver Malachi Corley. It's a somewhat similar package to what San Francisco had reportedly agreed to with the Browns—though Aiyuk did not agree to the move."
It seems like a massive price for a wide receiver who'd have to be paid, but Aiyuk is one of the best in football. The Jets could theoretically look at this as a trade that involves a second-round pick and Corley, considering Reddick doesn't look like he's going to show up.
Whatever ends up happening, New York needs to make sure that it's in the best interest of their team winning a Super Bowl this year.