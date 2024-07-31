Proposed Trade Would Send New York Jets Star to Panthers
The New York Jets have been locked into a major contract dispute with star pass-rusher Haason Reddick, who was acquired this offseason in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Reddick has yet to report to the team and doesn't appear like he will unless a new deal gets done.
Due to the situation, rumors have started swirling that the Jets could consider trading Reddick. That would be a last resort and isn't expected to happen.
In a new Bleacher Report article, Alex Ballentine suggested a trade that would send a pass-rusher out of New York. However, that pass-rusher was not Reddick. Instead, he suggested a move that would send Josh Sweat out of town to the Carolina Panthers.
Ballentine proposed a trade that would send Sweat to the Panthers in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick and pass-rusher K'Lavon Chaisson.
Of course, this move would mean that the Jets have found a way to work things out with Reddick. They wouldn't trade Sweat if Reddick wasn't back onboard and ready to go for the 2024 season.
Adding Chaisson would help replace the loss of Sweat and a second-round pick in 2025 would be extremely valuable.
Sweat is coming off of a 2023 season with the Eagles that saw him play in all 17 games, racking up 43 total tackles to go along with 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a defended pass. Back in 2022, he recorded 11 sacks.
Carolina would be adding a massive pass-rushing threat to help offset their offseason trade of Brian Burns.
Chaisson a 25-year-old edge rusher, is coming off of a 2023 season in which he had two sacks and a defended pass. He has yet to put everything together in the NFL, but the potential is there for him to have a bigger year in a better situation with consistent playing time.
This trade would be very intriguing for both teams. It may not be likely, but it could make sense.
Joe Douglas has not been scared to make big moves this offseason and he won't shy away if a trade makes sense. The real question would be, would this hurt New York's chances of competing for a Super Bowl this season? If so, they won't even consider it.
It's an interesting idea, but it's only just an idea. However, the Jets are going to be an interesting team to watch leading up to the regular season.