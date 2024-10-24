Recently Fired Jets Coach Robert Saleh Flirts with NFC Contender
Feeling nostalgic for his former role as an NFL coach, Robert Saleh was seen on Wednesday afternoon checking out the Green Bay Packers practice.
The New York Jets fired Robert Saleh last week after a disappointing start to the season. The return of veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers failed to spark the team, which limped to a 2-3 record in Saleh's brief tenure this year. The move, however, was driven by Jets owner Woody Johnson's decision to pursue change and break the team's long postseason drought, which he felt would be easier accomplished without Saleh's Leadership.
His departure, however, leaves a significant gap in the Jets' coaching staff. Under Saleh, the Jets defense was a top-five unit, but it has struggled to maintain that consistency since his departure, surrendering 60 points in the last two games since his firing. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, now serving as interim head coach, faces the daunting task of turning around a promising yet struggling defense. With key players like Sauce Gardner and Haason Reddick, who recently ended his holdout, the Jets' defense is poised to regain its mojo. Still, it will continue under intense scrutiny until then.
Saleh's presence at Packers practice has fueled speculation that his return to the NFL might be imminent. His long-standing relationship with Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, dating back to their coaching beginnings at Central Michigan in 2004 and later with the Houston Texans, hints that Saleh's visit could be more than a casual drop-in. Saleh is widely regarded as a top defensive mind, making this appearance all the more intriguing.
Saleh could bring valuable insight to Green Bay’s impressive defense under first-year coordinator Jeff Hafley. Although there is no official word on whether Saleh will assume a formal role with the Packers, his presence suggests possible consulting opportunities.
For Jets fans, Saleh’s sighting at Packers practice exemplifies the team's rocky time. Woody Johnson emphasized in a statement following Saleh’s firing that the team needed a new direction, but the full impact of this decision is still up in the air. As the Jets prepare for a crucial game against the New England Patriots, their ability to regroup and adapt amidst these coaching changes will be closely watched.