Reddick Ends Holdout: Returns to Jets After Contract Restructure
The New York Jets have finally put an end to the extended holdout of star pass rusher Haason Reddick. Reddick is set to rejoin the team Monday morning after the Jets face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. The Jets have agreed to waive over $12 million in fines, allowing Reddick to fulfill the remainder of his 2024 contract.
Acquired in the offseason from the Philadelphia Eagles via a trade that cost New York a conditional third-round pick, Reddick’s addition came with high expectations. With over 50 sacks in the last four years, Reddick has proven his ability to disrupt offenses and pressure quarterbacks.
The holdout started during training camp, keeping Reddick out of preseason and the first six games of the regular season. His absence was felt even more after defensive end Jermaine Johnson tore his Achilles against the Tennessee Titans , leaving a big hole in the Jets' pass rush. The defense struggled, and the team’s ability to stay competitive became a growing concern.
Drew Rosenhaus, known for his fierce negotiating tactics, became Reddick’s new agent after the linebacker parted ways with CAA earlier this month. Wasting no time, Rosenhaus reached out to several teams within hours, testing the waters for a trade. Although early reports indicated the Jets might be open to moving Reddick, team owner Woody Johnson stepped in to ensure the pass rusher stayed put.
The two sides ultimately agreed to restructure Reddick’s contract for the rest of the season, with Rosenhaus stating that they would continue working towards a long-term extension. The Jets’ decision to waive the $12 million in fines demonstrated their willingness to meet Reddick halfway, ensuring he’d be back on the field, where they need him.
Reddick’s return fills an immediate gap and strengthens the Jets’ long-term outlook. With Woody Johnson backing him and Rosenhaus pushing for an extended deal, the Jets seem prepared to make the most of Reddick’s abilities, looking to solidify their defense as the elite unit they know it can be.