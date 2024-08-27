Robert Saleh's Encouraging Update on Week 1 Availability for Two Jets Starters
There's a chance Mike Williams ahd Haason Reddick will be in the lineup for the New York Jets' season opener on the road against the San Francisco 49ers.
For different reasons, wide receiver Mike Williams and edge rusher Haason Reddick may not be available for the Monday Night Football lid-lifter. With training camp coming to a close, however, at least one of the two men in question seems most definitely on track to make a Week 1 appearance.
Williams, who was removed from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list earlier this month, will ramp up his practice regimen starting on Tuesday according to head coach Robert Saleh. Projected as the Jets' WR2 once fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in 2023, Williams has only participated during the warmup and individual practice periods until now.
"He should be getting a few reps today. We'll start working him back into team [periods] today," said Saleh prior to Tuesday's practice in Florham Park with the roster cutdown deadline looming.
As for Reddick, it's unknown when he intends to end his holdout or if he's willing to eventually report to the team without a reworked contract. The Pro Bowl edge rusher has been hit with $50K daily fines since the start of training camp.
Saleh has previously gone on record saying he would welcome Reddick with "open arms" whenever the Garden State native decides to show up. On Monday, a video of Reddick running through football drills surfaced on social media, and he appeared in adequate physical condition although there's no telling if he's ready for full game speed yet.
"I'm assuming he's in phenomenal shape," said Saleh on Tuesday. "He's a veteran. He knows what he needs to get ready. He's had success in multiple buildings, in multiple schemes with multiple coaching staffs. He's gonna know what he needs to do to be ready for Week 1, so he still has plenty of time."
As for the Jets' Week 1 opponent, the 49ers are engaged in contract disputes with All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams and leading receiver Brandon Aiyuk. Neither have been available during training camp, but Saleh is preparing for the opponent's issues to reach a resolution prior to the season opener.
"Fully expect those two [to be there]," said Saleh. "Fully expect Trent Williams to walk on the field and still be his All-Pro self, with a newly-minted contract, I'm sure. And Aiyuk, I'm sure he'll be there. With or without them, they're still a championship roster. They've got some dudes all over the roster. It's gonna be a fun game."
Saleh spent four seasons as the 49ers' defensive coordinator prior to landing the Jets' head coaching job in 2021. San Francisco will host New York on September 9 at 8:15 pm ET.