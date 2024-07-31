Rodgers Talks About Fiery Interactions with Star WR at New York Jets Training Camp
One thing has been all the rage in New York Jets social media circles this week.
Future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers and superstar wide receiver Garrett Wilson have engaged in what appear to be heated conversations on the practice field. Video showing two of the fiery training camp interactions have stimulated countless reactions on X, but those clips don't necessarily paint a full picture.
"Those are good conversations. They might appear to be much more heated than they are, but there's usually a smile on our face afterwards, at least one of us," said the 40-year-old Rodgers after Wednesday's practice in Florham Park.
In terms of the issues responsible for sparking the passionate talks between Rodgers and Wilson, there are times when neither party's action is the reason for the discussion.
"There's often appearance versus reality in life, and on the football field. What it appears to be might not always be what the reality actually is, as far as whether or not we're upset with each other. We're just passionately talking about the details of a situation that might not have to do with either of us," the signal caller added.
By all accounts, the legendary quarterback and emerging star receiver have established a great rapport dating back to OTAs in 2023. Unfortunately, Rodgers' Achilles tear slowed the on-field development of his relationship with Wilson.
"It has been a year and a half now that we've known each other, but as far as on field reps, we don't have a year and a half worth of those," Wilson said. "We kind of got to make up some time there and that's okay. We're willing to do what it takes to do that."
Rodgers and Wilson have already connected on multiple highlight-reel plays over the first seven training camp practices. The four-time NFL MVP has routinely compared Wilson's potential to that of former Green Bay Packers teammate Davante Adams, a three-time All-Pro First Teamer and six-time Pro Bowl selection.
"G and I got a great relationship," Rodgers said. "We spend time together off the field. On the field, there's a way of doing things that we both agree on and when it doesn't look exactly how we want it to, sometimes there's some side conversations that happen. I love those conversations. it's about the details. It's about winning. It's about seeing what he sees. You know, he's got to get on my page, but I got to get on his page, too."
According to Rodgers, the conversation is ongoing.
"Those [conversations] are often during transitions in day [during] practice, so there's time for that. Then, for the most part, we'll revisit those back in the meeting in the afternoon or at night time or a text message or a meeting in the morning. It's never just one conversation," he added.
The decorated field general had no complaints on Wednesday, especially concerning Wilson.
"I felt like 5 [Wilson] had a real good day. He had a couple routes that kind of were wow plays and kind of got everybody going offensively," said Rodgers.
Wilson reportedly caught three red-zone touchdowns from Rodgers during practice, which was open to media.