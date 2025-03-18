Jets Country

Steelers Legend Takes Harsh Stance On Aaron Rodgers Free Agency Saga

Cameron Heyward is fed up with the Aaron Rodgers free agency drama.

Zach Pressnell

Oct 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) tackles New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images
Oct 2, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) tackles New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images / Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images
The Aaron Rodgers free agency saga might be hitting a tipping point. At this point in time, the three teams left in the sweepstakes are the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, and Minnesota Vikings.

The reports indicate Rodgers wants to be a Viking, but Minnesota isn't sure whether it wants to go with him or 2024 first round pick J.J. McCarthy. This is hanging the Steelers and Giants out to dry and it seems as though everybody is getting a bit restless.

On a recent episode of his Not Just Football podcast, Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward gave his two cents on the Rodgers sweepstakes. He had a message for Rodgers: Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don’t.

“I ain’t doing that darkness retreat," Heyward said. "I don’t need any of that crap. Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don’t. That’s simple, that’s the pitch. If you want me to recruit, that’s the recruiting pitch. Pittsburgh Steelers if you want to be part of it, so be it. If you don’t, no skin off my back.”

This is a huge message to Rodgers coming from one of the biggest pieces of the Steelers roster. Heyward has the respect of the entire fan base, coaching staff, and locker room. Somebody in Pittsburgh needed to speak up and be the voice that the Steelers won't be a pawn in Rodgers' world.

Still, we sit in the same place with the 41-year-old quarterback. There are no new updates about where he may or may not sign. For now, we wait, and we voice our frustrations.

