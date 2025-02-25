Steelers Urged To Steal $252 Million Offensive Tandem From Jets
The New York Jets will likely be releasing quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his top target Davante Adams to cut money from their books this offseason. This will allow head coach newly signed Aaron Glenn to turn the page to a new era of Jets football without any drama from the last few years.
But what does this mean for Rodgers and Adams?
Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports recently urged the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire both Rodgers and Adams in free agency this offseason, assuming the Jets release the pair as all signs seemingly indicate they will.
"The cons of signing both players are obvious. Rodgers is 41 and is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career. Adams is also an older player (he'll turn 33 in December) and may still command a pretty lucrative contract assuming he and the Jets part ways this offseason," DeArdo wrote. "As you can see, there are clearly some risks associated with signing both players. There are also some positives that could come out of signing both players, too, along with the fact that the market is pretty bare when it comes to quarterbacks."
Earlier in the offseason, it didn't seem as though the Steelers would be a candidate for Rodgers. Justin Fields is the best option for Pittsburgh's long term future, but if the team fails to bring Fields back, they could land on Rodgers.
If Rodgers and Adams want to stay together, there's a chance they'll take a bit of a pay cut to do so. Being able to bring these guys in for less than the market value would be huge for the Steelers.
