This New York Jets Trade with the Raiders Would Feature Davante Adams
Over the past few days, rumors have been running rampant surrounding the New York Jets.
Everything started with Aaron Rodgers talking about reuniting with former star teammate Davante Adams. After he hinted at the possibility, other Jets players started talking as if something was in the works for the superstar wideout to come to New York.
At this point in time, nothing has happened. There have been no real reports about the Jets and Las Vegas Raiders discussing a trade involving Adams.
However, there has been a ton of smoke about a potential trade. Where there is smoke, sometimes there is a fire.
If New York is actually serious about pulling off a trade for Adams, it won't come cheap.
What could a potential trade look like? Here is one possible way that the Jets could pull off the blockbuster deal with the Raiders.
New York Jets Receive: Davante Adams
Las Vegas Raiders Receive: 2025 First-Round Pick, 2025 Fifth-Round Pick
Obviously, that would be a lot of value to give up for a 31-year-old wide receiver. Despite that fact, trading for Adams would be the biggest win-now move that New York could make.
During the 2023 NFL season with Las Vegas, Adams proved that he's still one of the best wideouts in the league. Even though he was dealing with a rough quarterback situation, he caught 103 passes for 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns.
Adams seems to have interest in a potential reunion with Rodgers. After all, he had the best years of his career playing with the future Hall of Fame signal caller.
Forming a one-two punch at wide receiver with Adams and Garrett Wilson would be lethal. Very few opposing defenses would have any chance of stopping both superstars.
All of that being said, there is absolutely no guarantee that this kind of trade would even be talked about. The rumors are exactly that. Until a concrete report comes out that the Raiders are open to trading Adams, none of the rumors truly matter.
Expect to continue hearing about a potential Adams to the Jets. Rodgers clearly wants it to happen, but that won't be enough to force a trade between the two teams.
While this may not even be a real thing, it's worth keeping a close eye on over the next few weeks before training camp opens up.