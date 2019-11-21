Jets Depth Growing Via Unexpected Contributors

A major reason why the New York Jets have won two straight games and have a little momentum is that they are getting contributions on both sides of the ball from unheralded players.

Without these players stepping up, the Jets (3-7) might not be quite so optimistic about the status of their rebuild. Now because of tight end Ryan Griffin, cornerback Bless Austin and cornerback Arthur Maulet, a difficult year in terms of the team’s record is salvageable due to the growth and development of the roster.

These players exemplify the Jets over the past two games as all three have stepped up to play prominent roles in the team’s only winning streak of the season.

All three are new additions. Griffin was a signing this past summer on the eve of training camp. The veteran tight end, who is 29-years old, already has the most receiving touchdowns of his NFL career.

He was an under-the-radar signing that went unnoticed but has stepped up to be productive in recent weeks. Last Sunday in the Jets win at Washington, Griffin had five catches for 109 yards and a touchdown.

“Basically anybody that’s coming into that locker room, when their number’s been called, they’ve done a really good job especially the last four or five weeks. I mean, guys getting caught up to speed as fast as possible, jumping right in, buying into what we’re trying to do,” Jets head coach Adam Gase said.

“I look at Ryan Griffin getting signed the day before training camp, what he’s brought to the table. Last week was, numbers wise, you see it but he’s been doing things like that all year, but it’s just been outside of catching the ball, pass protection, run blocking. We’ve had a lot of guys step up.”

The same goes for the cornerback duo of Austin and Maulet.

Austin was a sixth round pick of the Jets out of Rutgers. He lasted that late in the NFL Draft because of a series of devastating knee injuries suffered in college. Despite his obvious athleticism and production, he was considered damaged goods.

Over the past two weeks, Austin has stepped up and played a major role. On Sunday, he had three tackles and a pass defended.

Maulet is a tremendous story as well. Cut from the team in mid-October, he was signed a couple of weeks later to the practice squad. Then he was activated and has played in 99% (Week 10) and 93% (Week 11) of the Jets defensive snaps the past two weeks.

He has seven tackles over the last two games.

“I’m sure every game they get under their belt, it’s probably a little bit more. It’s all going to be about what that group can handle mentally,” Gase said.

“It’s about how we perform on Sunday’s, it’s obviously we have a legit test this week, this is a good offense coming in here this week. We’ll really find out where we’re at right now, we’ll find out where we are not only as a defense, but an offense and special teams, of how well we can compete with this group.”