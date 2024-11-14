Three New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts Offensive Stars to Watch on Sunday
The New York Jets need an offensive shot in the arm as they prepare to face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. eastern on Sunday with the game to be broadcast on CBS.
New York (3-7) has lost six of its last seven games, but this entire season scoring points has been a challenge. The Jets have scored 20 or more points in four of their 10 games and are averaging 17.7 points per game.
Indianapolis (4-6) has been challenged in the same respect, and a change at quarterback has only provided marginal help. The Colts are averaging 20.8 points entering the contest.
Here are the offensive players to watch for both teams entering Sunday’s game.
New York Jets
QB Aaron Rodgers
Let’s just call it what it is. Rodgers is a 40-year-old quarterback that looks the part. He’s unable to stretch the field with his arm, his accuracy is off and there’s a narrow margin between effective and ineffective. He threw for just 151 yards against Arizona on Sunday. He was unable to throw a touchdown pass. If there’s any good news it’s that he hasn’t thrown an interception in three games. But the Jets only won one of those games.
WR Garrett Wilson
He said the Jets are “playing like trash” right now, and that’s about as direct as one can put it. The Jets have lost six of their last seven games. Wilson seems to rise above it. His volume is insane, as he has 100 targets in 10 games. He has 65 receptions for 704 yards and five touchdowns. He’s in line for a career year, whether it helps the Jets win games or not.
RB Breece Hall
New York’s lead back carried the ball just 10 times on Sunday against Arizona. But he gained 52 yards for 5.2 yards per carry. The case could be made that the Jets are simply not using him enough. One has to question the commitment at this point. Hall has 554 yards rushing and is the team’s second-leading pass catcher (39). New York isn’t using the talent right under its nose.
Indianapolis Colts
QB Anthony Richardson
The Colts' first-round pick from last year is back after a short stint on the bench in favor of veteran Joe Flacco, who quarterbacked Indy to losses in its last two games. Going back to Richardson could be an acklowlegement that the Colts believe their season is over and need to start planning for next year.
Richardson has regressed from a promising rookie season. He has just 958 yards passing with four touchdowns and seven interceptions. Most worrisome is the 44% completion rate. That won't keep him in the NFL for long.
RB Jonathan Taylor
Taylor has been up-and-down this season, but the production has been more up of late. He's rushed for at least 105 yards in three of his last five games, including a 114-yard performance against Buffalo on Sunday. He's also scored four touchdowns in his last five games.
Entering Sunday he's rushed for 616 yards and with five touchdowns, while averaging nearly five yards per carry. He's made inroads into the passing game with 12 receptions.
WR Josh Downs
Last year's third-round pick has been productive the past few games for Indianapolis, as he finished with seven catches for 72 yards against Buffalo. He's caught two touchdowns in his last five games, along with a 109-yard performance against Houston three weeks ago.
With injuries across Indianapolis’ receiver group, Downs has emerged as the Colts’ top target this season, with 45 receptions, 483 yards and three touchdowns.