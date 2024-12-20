Three New York Jets, Los Angeles Rams Offensive Stars to Watch on Sunday
The New York Jets host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday with a chance to have a winning streak for the second time this season.
The Jets (4-10) are in the midst of job interviews for general manager and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is telling reporters that he’ll need about a month to figure out his future. Plus, he knows a new GM will have a big decision to make once that move is made.
The Rams (8-6) are chasing an NFC West title, and while it isn’t always pretty, Los Angeles is playing meaningful football in December. It’s the type of meaningful football New York was hoping it would be playing right now.
Here are the offensive players to watch for both teams entering Sunday’s game.
New York Jets
QB Aaron Rodgers
The season is going to end up looking pretty good on paper, all things considered. But his play the last four games bears attention. The 41-year-old passer has thrown eight touchdowns and one interception. He even rushed for 45 yards on Sunday. It really looks like the injuries are behind him.
He’s thrown from 3,255 yards with 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s completed 62.5% of his passes and the offensive line is giving him near-elite protection lately.
WR Davante Adams
No one is certain if Adams will be around next season. After all, his future may be tied to Rodgers’, along with the hiring of a new general manager and head coach. But his 198-yard, two-touchdown game on Sunday was a head-turner.
In eight games with the Jets he’s caught 49 passes for 651 yards and five touchdowns. He’s been with the team roughly half a season and is second in receptions, yardage and touchdowns on the team. He’s still got it.
OT Olu Fashanu
Rodgers was effusive in his praise of the rookie earlier this week, saying he has the potential to be a 10-year left tackle in the NFL. Since taking over for the injured Tyron Smith, his pass protection grades have gotten steadily better — and Rodgers has remained much more upright. Fashanu may be Joe Douglas’ parting gift to his former employer.
Los Angeles Rams
QB Matthew Stafford
Maybe he’s not quite the passer he was a few years ago, but the numbers are still going to get the Rams places. He completed 66.3% of his passes, with 3,463 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s been sacked 28 times and Stafford could use a little more time in the pocket.
Like Rodgers, Stafford has a place in Canton one day, so enjoy his play while he’s still around.
RB Kyren Williams
Williams is one of the rare backs in the league right now who is a true bell-cow type of back. He’s rushed for 1,121 yards and scored 12 touchdowns. Perhaps more importantly, he has 280 carries. The next-closest Ram, Blake Corum, has 48 carries.
That’s an incredible workload these days in the NFL. But Williams is proving worth it this season.
WR Cooper Kupp
Stafford is going to alternate between Kupp and Puka Nacua, both of which have put up similar numbers this season. But Kupp is the receiver Stafford will look for when he needs a key reception or to move the chains.
Kupp has 63 receptions for 657 yards and six touchdowns. Plus, 25 of his receptions have gone for first downs.