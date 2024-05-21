Three New York Jets Who Have Something to Prove During OTAs
Unproven players will have opportunities to prove themselves worthy of expanded roles over the next three months at One Jets Drive.
Beginning with Phase 3 of organized team activities, which are underway in Florham Park this week, the New York Jets' coaching staff can get a closer look at the offseason progress made by all voluntary participants vying for more snaps in 2024.
In particular, I've identified three second-year Jets who have something to prove during OTAs and training camp. With vacancies above them on the depth chart, all three men will presumably have the chance to earn more responsibilities in the coming weeks.
New York are scheduled to host 10 voluntary OTAs Phase 3 practices kicking off on May 20. They closes the nine-week offseason program by hosting a mandatory veteran minicamp on June 11-13.
Xavier Gipson, WR
The small-school prospect landed a free agent contract with the Jets after going undrafted in 2023. Possessing added value on special teams, Gipson won primary return duties coming out of training camp and he eventually made free agent Mecole Hardman obsolete.
The undersized speed receiver caught only 55 percent of his targets and experienced fumbling issues as a rookie. With New York adding Malachi Corley on Day 2 at the draft, Gipson's roster spot is not guaranteed.
Jason Brownlee, WR
Like Gipson, Brownlee impressed often as an undrafted rookie during OTAs last spring. He seemingly developed an instant chemistry with Aaron Rodgers and earned verbal praise from the four-time NFL MVP as a result.
Despite making the Opening Day 53-man roster, Brownlee did not make his NFL debut until Week 7. Over seven total appearances, he caught 5 of 8 targets for 56 yards. He's an intriguing player but certainly not a roster lock.
Will McDonald, DE
The Jets let Carl Lawson walk and were unable to re-sign Bryce Huff. They added Haason Reddick to the edge rusher rotation, but there are still reps available for the taking.
After being selected No. 15 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, McDonald played fewer than 20 percent of New York's defensive snaps as a rookie. That number has the potential to nearly double in 2024 provided the first round pick shows progress from what was essentially a redshirt year.
Having reportedly added body mass over the offseason, at the request of the staff, McDonald will have the chance to put his bulked up physique on display during OTAs.