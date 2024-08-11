Three Offensive Free Agents the New York Jets Should Pursue
The New York Jets look to be a potential Super Bowl contender heading into the 2024 NFL season. On paper, they have one of the best defenses in the NFL and an offense capable of being elite.
Led by future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the offense boasts major playmaking ability.
Garrett Wilson, Mike Williams, Malachi Corley, and Allen Lazard are the top four wide receivers on the roster. Breece Hall is expected to be one of the most productive running backs in the league. Tyler Conklin will be the team's tight end and has the potential for a breakout season.
That being said, the offense could still use a bit more juice and depth if the right players are available.
Keeping that in mind, let's dive in and take a look three offensive free agents the Jets should consider pursuing before the regular season.
3. David Bakhtiari, Offensive Tackle
Adding more depth on the offensive line would be a wise decision. Bringing in a best friend of Rodgers would be a good move as well.
Bakhtiari has been arguably the best left tackle in football when he has been healthy. Unfortunately, the health aspect has been the problem for him. He has been unable to stay on the field over the last couple of years.
Signing him would add depth and talent to the line and he wouldn't necessarily be asked to start. He would be the kind of piece that could be brought along slowly and start in case of injury. If he gets fully healthy, he could earn a starting role as the season progresses.
2. Hunter Renfrow, Wide Receiver
Rodgers has always loved utilizing possession wide receivers. He enjoys throwing screens, slants, and anything over the middle. That would be a role that Renfrow could fill perfectly.
While it has been a couple of years since he put together his first Pro Bowl season and his role has diminished entirely, he's capable of big production.
Back in 2021, he caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. New York wouldn't be signing him expecting those numbers, but he could be a nice impact piece.
1. Michael Thomas, Wide Receiver
Finally, there is one player the Jets should sign that stands out above the rest. Michael Thomas, the former New Orleans Saints star wide receiver, is still available late in free agency.
Health has been an issue for him as well. However, when he's healthy, he's among the most productive wide receivers in the game.
Thomas, just like Renfrow, made a living off of slant routes and short passes. He could give Rodgers the ultimate security blanket.
New York should strongly consider giving him a one-year "prove it" deal and see if he can get back to full health and putting up the kind of numbers that he used to.