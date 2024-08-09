Three Questions the New York Jets Must Answer to Be Super Bowl Contenders
The New York Jets are set to begin preseason action this weekend in a matchup against the Washington Commanders on Saturday evening. Fans are excited to see the Jets back on live TV.
However, there are major questions that the team has to answer ahead of the regular season.
New York truly believes that it will be a Super Bowl contender this season. On paper, there is no reason that the team should be anything but a contender.
Offensively, they are loaded with talent led by future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Names like Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and Mike Williams provide elite weapons. The offensive line is a lot better than it was last year at this time.
Defensively, they should be a top-three defense at least. The talent they have gives them a very legitimate chance to be the best overall defense in the NFL.
All of that being said, let's take a look at three questions the Jets must answer if they want to live up to the hype and be legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
3. Can New York Figure Out the Situation with Haason Reddick?
One of the biggest questions surrounding the team right now has to do with the status of star pass-rusher Haason Reddick.
He has been holding out from the team amid his contract dispute with the Jets. Reddick has been demanding a new contract to get back on the field. To this point, New York has not caved into his demands.
With the preseason getting underway, the Jets need to figure this situation out. They need Reddick on the field as soon as possible. If he isn't on the field when the regular season starts, their defense will take a major hit.
2. Is Breece Hall Truly Ready for His Breakout Season?
While the media is focused on Rodgers when it comes to the offensive side of the ball, Hall is just as big of a piece. New York needs him to have a big-time season to take pressure off of the passing game.
During the 2023 campaign, Hall carried the football 223 times for 994 yards and five touchdwons. He also caught 76 passes for 591 yards and four touchdowns. Those are great numbers, but he's expected to improve those in a big way.
Will Hall actually come through with a breakout season for the Jets? If he does, their offense is going to be very dangerous.
1. Will Aaron Rodgers Look Like Vintage Aaron Rodgers?
Finally, the list would not be complete without taking a look at Rodgers and his return from a torn Achilles.
Coming back from an Achilles injury is no easy task for any player. When a 40-year-old like Rodgers is trying to make that comeback, it gets even more difficult.
Rodgers has always played his best when dealing with doubters and adversity. He feels good and he's excited to get back on the field. Should he get back to playing how he was before the injury, New York will be in a great place.