Three Things Learned from the Jets in Week 17

It was an unexpected win from the New York Jets, who beat a very good Pittsburgh Steelers team 16-10 on Sunday.

The offense, while not explosive, did enough to control the ball and manage the game. The defense was outstanding in the win.

The Jets are now 6-9 with the win. The Steelers drop to 8-7 and see their playoff hopes dimming with the loss.

‘Three Things Learned About the Jets in Week 16’:

Getting Defensive – The talking point, at least nationally, leading up to this game, was how defensive coordinator Gregg Williams has this injury ravaged unit playing well. All that talk wasn’t let down by their actual performance.

The Jets defense started strong. On their first four possessions, the Steelers were intercepted twice and had two punts. Outside of a field goal and a touchdown conceded late in the first half, the Jets defense was strong on the day.

A big sack by defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, where he tracked down quarterback Mason Rudolph early in the fourth quarter, typified an effort where the Jets defense used big plays to limit the Steelers offense. The Steelers, then down 13-10 and in field goal range, then fumbled the snap on the next play (and recovered) and were forced into a punt.

Big plays marked the day for the Jets defense.

Darnold Does It – The numbers for Sam Darnold weren’t big against the Steelers as he went 16-of-23 for 183 yards and a touchdown (he was also sacked twice and lost one fumble).

But if this is a ho-hum performance from Darnold – and there will be plenty of those as he continues his career – than all in all this wasn’t too poor of a showing against a top-ranked defense. He did things well and played within himself. He didn’t try to do too much.

Darnold managed the game, limited turnovers to the single fumble (when he was sacked on his blindside), and led the Jets on four scoring drives. Bad games happen to all quarterbacks. So do lackluster ones. Darnold today learned that he can win games on days when he’s not at his best.

Fireman Ed – On the game’s opening scoring, a beautifully threaded 23-yard touchdown pass from Darnold to wide receiver Robby Anderson, the significance wasn’t only that the Jets went up 7-0 against a potential playoff team. It was getting the crowd in the game.

The Steelers had a heavy and vocal travelling presence at the game. Anderson’s touchdown catch was a stunner these Pittsburgh fans. Equally important was his touchdown celebration where he embraced ‘Fireman Ed’ on the sidelines.

The super fan, born as Ed Anzalone, clutched Anderson while celebrating the touchdown on the sidelines. Anzalone wasn’t in his usual seats behind the end zone, allowing this moment to happen.

It was poignant and seen inside stadium on the giant screens and got the Jets faithful into the game. The Steelers fans remained loud and noticeable throughout the game but that opening touchdown helped set the tone for a tough and gritty win by the Jets.

It also got Jets fans excited and into the game.