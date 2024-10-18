Jets Country

Trade Proposal Sends Disgruntled New York Jets Star to NFC Contender

The New York Jets need to move on from this disgruntled player as soon as possible.

Kenneth Teape

Sep 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) runs by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) during second half action at Ford Field
Sep 11, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) runs by Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) during second half action at Ford Field / Kirthmon F. Dozier-Imagn Images
The New York Jets completed one major trade already this week when they acquired star wide receiver Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders.

He will provide the offense with a much-needed boost, as they hope he and Aaron Rodgers can reinvent the magic they had with the Green Bay Packers.

But, that likely isn’t the only trade the team will be making.

Something has to give with edge rusher Haason Reddick. He has yet to report to the team and it seems unlikely that he ever will. Now with new representation, it feels as if something can change in regard to his status sooner rather than later.

Drew Rosenhaus, who now represents the star defender, has been given permission to seek out a trade. Despite being AWOL from New York, he should garner plenty of interest around the league.

Where could he end up?

Bill Barnwell of ESPN has suggested the Detroit Lions as a potential suitor. In his proposal, Reddick would head to the Motor City in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

“There aren't many options for the Lions, who have now lost both of their starting edge rushers to season-ending injuries. They might have been able to get by without Marcus Davenport (triceps), but there's no replacing Aidan Hutchinson, who was a Defensive Player of the Year candidate before breaking his leg in Sunday's win over the Cowboys. With championship ambitions, Detroit needs to do whatever it can to find pass rushers with the potential to make an immediate impact,” he wrote.

The Lions, who are legitimate Super Bowl contenders, should be motivated to get a deal done. Finding a replacement for a player of Hutchinson’s caliber is virtually impossible, but Reddick would at least come close if he replicates his production from the last few seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Barnwell has floated out the idea of Detroit signing Reddick to a two-year, $40 million extension to get him to report, as he has shown he is willing to sit out until his demands are met.

Parting ways with Reddick should be the goal of the Jets. He has been a distraction and isn’t helping them win games.

However, they may hesitate to accept a deal like this from the Lions.

If Reddick is traded to an NFC team, New York will have to send the Eagles a second-round pick as compensation for their original deal. Surrendering that kind of capital for a zero snaps player to re-route Reddick elsewhere is steep.

It is a tough situation for the front office and ownership to be in, as they will likely have to bite the bullet on a move that just didn’t pan out.

Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

