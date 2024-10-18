Trade Proposal Sends Disgruntled New York Jets Star to NFC Contender
The New York Jets completed one major trade already this week when they acquired star wide receiver Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders.
He will provide the offense with a much-needed boost, as they hope he and Aaron Rodgers can reinvent the magic they had with the Green Bay Packers.
But, that likely isn’t the only trade the team will be making.
Something has to give with edge rusher Haason Reddick. He has yet to report to the team and it seems unlikely that he ever will. Now with new representation, it feels as if something can change in regard to his status sooner rather than later.
Drew Rosenhaus, who now represents the star defender, has been given permission to seek out a trade. Despite being AWOL from New York, he should garner plenty of interest around the league.
Where could he end up?
Bill Barnwell of ESPN has suggested the Detroit Lions as a potential suitor. In his proposal, Reddick would head to the Motor City in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.
“There aren't many options for the Lions, who have now lost both of their starting edge rushers to season-ending injuries. They might have been able to get by without Marcus Davenport (triceps), but there's no replacing Aidan Hutchinson, who was a Defensive Player of the Year candidate before breaking his leg in Sunday's win over the Cowboys. With championship ambitions, Detroit needs to do whatever it can to find pass rushers with the potential to make an immediate impact,” he wrote.
The Lions, who are legitimate Super Bowl contenders, should be motivated to get a deal done. Finding a replacement for a player of Hutchinson’s caliber is virtually impossible, but Reddick would at least come close if he replicates his production from the last few seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Barnwell has floated out the idea of Detroit signing Reddick to a two-year, $40 million extension to get him to report, as he has shown he is willing to sit out until his demands are met.
Parting ways with Reddick should be the goal of the Jets. He has been a distraction and isn’t helping them win games.
However, they may hesitate to accept a deal like this from the Lions.
If Reddick is traded to an NFC team, New York will have to send the Eagles a second-round pick as compensation for their original deal. Surrendering that kind of capital for a zero snaps player to re-route Reddick elsewhere is steep.
It is a tough situation for the front office and ownership to be in, as they will likely have to bite the bullet on a move that just didn’t pan out.