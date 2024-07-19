Two Contenders Named Trade Partners if New York Jets Move Haason Reddick
The New York Jets made a massive trade this offseason to acquire star pass-rusher Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately, what they have received in the trade is a lot of drama.
Reddick has locked himself into a dramatic contract situation with the Jets. Neither side has been willing to budge so far with NFL training camp opening up in just a couple of weeks.
While there is still hope that the two sides will work their issues out, there is always the chance that they can't. A trade for the second time this offseason sending him out of New York is a possibility.
Should the Jets opt to move on from Reddick, two teams have now been named top trade suitors for him.
Bleacher Report took a look at Reddick's situation and came up with two teams that could make sense as possible trade partners. Those teams were the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers.
Both the Lions and 49ers have elite defenses and would be getting richer in talent by acquiring Reddick. They are also both legitimate Super Bowl contenders heading into the 2024 season.
During the 2023 season with the Eagles, Reddick ended up playing in 17 games. He racked up 38 total tackles to go along with 11 sacks, a forced fumble, and a defended pass.
Those numbers would be an elite addition for any team in the NFL. For New York, they would like to be the ones that receive that kind of production. He truly would take their defense to the next level.
At 29 years old, Reddick has just the 2024 season left on his deal. He is owed just over $14.2 million for the season, but he wants more. He also wants long-term security.
Even though the trade speculation is starting to pick up, there is plenty of time for Reddick and the Jets to work things out. Joe Douglas would not want to move on from Reddick if the two sides can compromise and get a deal done that makes sense for both sides.
Expect to hear more news about the situation in the near future. New York reports to training camp as a whole on July 23rd. With just five days until it opens, it would be ideal to compromise and get something done before that date or soon after it.