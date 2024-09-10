WATCH: Breece Hall Scores the First Touchdown for New York Jets This Season
Throughout the offseason, there were high expectations placed on the New York Jets after Aaron Rodgers was able to return from his Achilles tear last year.
With their superstar quarterback healthy, the outlook on what this team might be able to accomplish looked extremely bright, especially considering how elite this defense has performed the past few seasons with terrible offensive output.
The excitement surrounding the Jets wasn't solely centered around the future Hall of Famer back in the mix, though.
Running back Breece Hall is an emerging star of his own, looking like he was well on his way to winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2022 before he tore his ACL and meniscus in Week 7.
The former second round pick was able to put in a full season last year and became a workhorse with 994 rushing yards on 223 carries, while also racking up 591 through the air on a league-leading 76 receptions among running backs.
Despite all the yardage Hall gained, he was only able to get into the end zone nine total times, something he wanted to improve on this year.
He's well on his way to doing so after scoring New York's first touchdown of the season.
There are high expectations for Hall and this Jets offense, and with Rodgers back in the mix, the thought is he could turn into one of the top running backs in the league.
Starting out his campaign with a touchdown on Monday Night Football against the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers is certainly a way to announce himself.