Watch: New York Jets Superstar Says ‘Some People Might Be Checked Out’
Admittedly there isn’t much for the New York Jets to play for this season, now that the playoffs are out the window.
Leading up to this week the talk was about New York (4-12) finishing the season strong, even if there was nothing to play for.
The Jets’ 40-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills was anything but strong. It felt like a whimper. If appeared to be New York’s worst performance of the season.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions and even urged the coaching staff to play his backup, Tyrod Taylor, in mop-up duty after the Jets fell behind 40-0. Taylor led the Jets to their two touchdowns.
Wide receiver Garrett Wilson had a solid game but also dropped a key fumble that allowed the Bills to build their lead.
The entire team was undisciplined and committed 16 penalties. Cornerback Sauce Gardner didn’t get through the entire game as his balky hamstring took him out of the game in the second quarter.
He spoke to SNY in the locker room and he was among the players after the game looking for answers. He was asked if the loss was embarrassing.
“Embarrassing? I don't even know if that's the word,” Gardner said. “You're telling me now it's 40-0? If you ask me that means it's the end of the season, obviously we're not going to the playoffs, some people might be checked out."
It’s possible Gardner doesn’t play next week due to the hamstring. He’s already missed a game this season due to the injury and he’s been on the injured list since the bye week.
New York enters its final game of the season looking for a new general manager and a new head coach, a search that is likely to gather steam this week after Jets leadership took a break during the holiday week.
Once owner Woody Johnson hires a general manager and a head coach, the team’s No. 1 job must be determining what to do with Rodgers, the 41-year-old quarterback who has an onerous contract that carries huge cap hits if New York chooses to release him. His deal also makes him completely untradeable.
Rodgers has said that he needs about a month after the regular season to determine if he wants to play in 2025. If he does, he has said his first choice is to play with the Jets.